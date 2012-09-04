NEW YORK, Sept 4 The euro fell to the session low against the dollar on Tuesday as investors adjusted positions ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

Speculation mounted that the bank will unveil steps to tackle the region's debt crisis although concerns remain the plan may lack detail.

The euro was last at $1.2559, down 0.3 percent, with the session low at $1.2557.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the national Labor Day holiday which may be increasing volatility in Tuesday's New York session as traders have less time before the ECB meeting to stake positions.