NEW YORK, Sept 4 The euro fell to the session
low against the dollar on Tuesday as investors adjusted
positions ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
Speculation mounted that the bank will unveil steps to
tackle the region's debt crisis although concerns remain the
plan may lack detail.
The euro was last at $1.2559, down 0.3 percent, with the
session low at $1.2557.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the national Labor
Day holiday which may be increasing volatility in Tuesday's New
York session as traders have less time before the ECB meeting to
stake positions.