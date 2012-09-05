* ECB may buy unlimited amount of govt debt-report
* Euro zone data gloomy
* Aussie skids to eight-week low
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 5 The euro rallied across the
board on Wednesday on reports the European Central Bank may
purchase more government debt from troubled peripheral nations
of the euro zone to stem the region's banking crisis.
ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to reveal details of
the central bank's bond-buying program after a policy meeting on
Thursday. Bloomberg early on Wednesday reported that the ECB may
buy an unlimited amount of government bonds of debt-plagued
countries such as Spain and Italy.
That fuelled buying in the euro against the greenback and
commodity currencies such as the Canadian and Australian
dollars.
The ECB had been expected to be cautious about disclosing
the size of its bond buying, given opposition from Germany's
central bank.
Further adding to the rally was a report from Reuters saying
that the ECB was ready to waive seniority status on government
bonds it buys under the new program, which would mean private
investors would not rank lower in any restructuring of euro zone
sovereign debt. {ID:nL6E8K5IA9]
"All these reports suggest that the ECB is actually ready to
do something," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at
Societe Generale in New York.
In early afternoon trading, the euro was up 0.3 percent at
$1.2602, heading back toward a two-month high of $1.2636
touched on Friday. Traders, however said, volume was light on
Wednesday, which may be exacerbating price swings.
Some market participants, however, were sceptical that the
ECB will announce something significant after the Thursday's
policy meeting.
"The market is setting itself up for a fall," said Michael
Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
"They are likely to announce unlimited bond buying which sounds
good, but there will conditionality attached which will keep the
euro zone members from signing up to it."
The euro has risen from a two-year low of $1.2040 in late
July since Draghi pledged he would do everything to preserve the
currency, suggesting possible intervention in bond markets to
lower peripheral countries' borrowing costs.
He told European lawmakers on Monday that purchases of
short-term sovereign bonds to help debt-burdened countries would
not breach European Union rules, according to a recording
obtained by Reuters.
WEDNESDAY DATA
Data on Wednesday confirmed French and German services
sectors contracted in August, showing the economic rot was
spreading well beyond the periphery and raising the chances of
the ECB cutting interest rates in coming months.
Credit Agricole was forecasting a 25-basis-point cut in the
refinancing rate by the ECB on Thursday, which FX strategist
Stephen Gallo in London said could knock the common currency
briefly lower.
"A cut would take some people by surprise and we could see
weakness in the euro. But some might believe that is indicative
of a very euro-positive outcome from Draghi's press conference
and would not want to be short going into that," he said.
Beyond the ECB meeting, investors are looking to U.S.
non-farm payrolls data on Friday. A
weaker-than-expected number could bolster expectations of more
quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve, perhaps later this
month.
The dollar was steady at 78.40 Japanese yen.
The Australian dollar hit an eight-week low against
the U.S. dollar on speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia
will cut interest rates to cushion the economy from falling
commodity prices. It was last down 0.2 percent at US$1.0202
The euro rose to its highest against the Swiss franc since
May 24. It was last at 1.2030 francs.
Against the Australian dollar, the euro gained 0.6 percent
to A$1.2360. The euro zone common currency also
climbed versus the Canadian dollar, rising 0.8 percent to
C$1.2483.