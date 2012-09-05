* ECB may buy unlimited amount of govt debt-report
* Euro zone data gloomy
* Aussie skids to eight-week low
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 5 The euro rallied across the
board on Wednesday on reports the European Central Bank may
purchase more government debt from troubled peripheral nations
of the euro zone to stem the region's banking crisis.
ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to reveal details of
the central bank's bond-buying program after a policy meeting on
Thursday. Bloomberg early on Wednesday reported that the ECB may
buy an unlimited amount of government bonds of debt-plagued
countries such as Spain and Italy, sparking the euro's gain.
A Reuters report, however, said the ECB's Governing Council
wanted to have some room for manoeuvre on its bond buying to be
able to decide spendi n g on a case to case basis.
Nevertheless, the Bloomberg report fuelled buying in the
euro against the greenback and commodity currencies such as the
Canadian and Australian dollars.
The ECB had been expected to be cautious about disclosing
the size of its bond buying, given opposition from Germany's
central bank.
Further adding to the rally was a report from Reuters saying
that the ECB was ready to waive seniority status on government
bonds it buys under the new program, which would mean private
investors would not rank lower in any restructuring of euro zone
sovereign debt. {ID:nL6E8K5IA9]
"There's cautious optimism on the eve of a much-anticipated
ECB meeting," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington.
In late afternoon trading, the euro was up 0.3 percent at
$1.2602, heading back toward a two-month high of $1.2636
touched on Friday. Traders, however said, volume was light on
Wednesday, which may be exacerbating price swings.
Analysts were sceptical that the ECB will announce something
significant after the Thursday's policy meeting.
"A question that remained unanswered is whether any new plan
by the ECB would be enticing enough for countries to sign up for
aid," said Manimbo.
"Central bank assistance to ease the debt crisis that comes
attached with conditions deemed too severe would dissuade
countries from seeking help."
The euro has risen from a two-year low of $1.2040 in late
July since Draghi pledged he would do everything to preserve the
currency, suggesting possible intervention in bond markets to
lower peripheral countries' borrowing costs.
He told European lawmakers on Monday that purchases of
short-term sovereign bonds to help debt-burdened countries would
not breach European Union rules, according to a recording
obtained by Reuters.
WEDNESDAY DATA
Data on Wednesday confirmed French and German services
sectors contracted in August, showing the economic rot was
spreading well beyond the periphery and raising the chances of
the ECB cutting interest rates in coming months.
Beyond the ECB meeting, investors are looking to U.S.
non-farm payrolls data on Friday. A
weaker-than-expected number could bolster expectations of more
quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve, perhaps later this
month.
The dollar was steady at 78.42 Japanese yen.
The Australian dollar hit an eight-week low against
the U.S. dollar on speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia
will cut interest rates to cushion the economy from falling
commodity prices. It was last down 0.4 percent at US$1.0190
The euro rose to its highest against the Swiss franc since
May 24. It was last at 1.2044 francs, up 0.3 percent.
Against the Australian dollar, the euro gained 0.7 percent
to A$1.2370. The euro zone common currency also
climbed versus the Canadian dollar, rising 0.7 percent to
C$1.2482.