NEW YORK, Sept 6 The euro fell to a session low
against the dollar on Thursday as investors hoping for solid
specifics on the European Central Bank's plans to stem the euro
zone debt crisis were disappointed.
ECB President Mario Draghi said there will be no
quantitative limits set on the size of bond buys which sent the
euro briefly higer but investors were hoping for more, analysts
said.
The euro was last at $1.2581, down 0.2 percent on the
day and close to the session low of $1.2575. The New York
session has been volatile since Draghi began speaking.