NEW YORK, Sept 6 The euro fell to a fresh
session low against the dollar on Thursday after the German
economy minister said ECB bond buying cannot be a permanent
solution but structural reforms must have priority.
Investors were already disappointed that European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi had not provided enough details on
the ECB's plans to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
The ECB agreed to launch a new and potentially unlimited
bond-buying program to lower struggling euro zone countries'
borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis, Draghi
said. But much of that news had been priced into the euro after
a leak to the press on Wednesday, analysts said.
The euro was last at $1.2569, down 0.2 percent on the
day and close to the session low of $1.2559. The New York
session has been volatile since Draghi began speaking.