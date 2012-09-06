* Euro rises to two-month high versus U.S. dollar
* ECB bond-buying plan still lacks details
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The euro traded higher against
the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank
unveiled a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program to
stem the euro zone debt crisis.
Investors have been anticipating the plan for weeks and the
details European Central Bank President Mario Draghi announced
at a news conference were largely in line with expectations.
Draghi gave few new details on the program, initially
disappointing investors and leading the euro to fall sharply
against the dollar. The unit later recovered as market
participants saw Draghi as delivering on his July pledge to do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro currency.
The plan is aimed at the secondary market to address bond
market distortions and "unfounded" fears of investors about the
survival of the euro.
"It was buy the rumor, sell the fact and we had both of
those in the last two days and now the air has cleared," said
Tommy Molloy, chief dealer at FX Solutions in Ridgewood, New
Jersey. Draghi "delivered exactly what was rumored and it was
not a rumor, it was a fact. Now the euro is higher," he added.
The euro was last changing hands up 0.2 percent at
$1.2623, off the session low at $1.2559.
The single currency had climbed to $1.2650, its highest
since early July after the ECB kept interest rates on hold, with
its key rate unchanged at 0.75 percent. Some in the market had
been bracing for an interest rate cut by the ECB to support
flagging growth in the euro zone.
"Draghi's over and we are digesting what he had to say,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington. "For the most part it was positive for
the euro, but still short on some details."
The ECB will also offer banks easier access to central bank
loans by loosening its collateral standards for debt from
countries getting bailouts or bond market support, Draghi said.
Investors discounted comments that the euro zone economy
will probably contract more than previously expected this year,
according to new European Central Bank staff forecasts, which
also raised the bank's outlook for 2012-13 inflation.
The euro could struggle to climb higher, analysts said, with
a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone bailout
fund scheduled for Sept. 12, meaning many investors would be
wary of initiating large positions before then.
Germany's Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Thursday
the European Central Bank's purchases of sovereign debt were not
a permanent solution to the region's problems and stressed that
structural reforms needed to have priority.
SWISS FRANC FALLS
The euro earlier touched a 3-1/2-month high against the
Swiss franc on the first anniversary of the Swiss
National Bank's decision to impose a floor on that pair and curb
the Swiss currency's gains.
The franc has fallen sharply against the euro in the past
two sessions on market talk that the SNB has been buying euros
to protect the 1.20 francs floor. The SNB has declined to
comment on the speculation.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was last up 0.7
percent at 78.94 yen, with a session peak of 79.02 yen, after
solid U.S. private payrolls and services reports.
U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs in August, easily
beating economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls
processor showed on Thursday.
The report comes a day before the closely watched U.S.
non-farm payrolls in August.
The dollar broke above 79 yen to a two-week high after a
report showed the pace of growth in the massive U.S. services
sector rose in August on the back of a rebound in employment and
exports.
Sterling was last trading up 0.2 percent at $1.5923,
near a 3-1/2-month high, after the Bank of England kept interest
rates steady and its quantitative easing program unchanged, as
expected.