NEW YORK, Sept 7 The dollar extended losses against the euro and fell against the yen on Friday after a report showed a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in August, setting the stage for the Federal Reserve to pump additional money into the sluggish economy. For more details, click

The euro last traded at $1.2735 up from the $1.2715 it traded at before the report.

The dollar was last at 78.52, compared with 78.88 yen prior to the data.