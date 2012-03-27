BRIEF-Georgia Power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
NEW YORK, March 27 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank does not take any options off the table and needs to be prepared to respond however the economy evolves.
The euro slid 0.3 percent to $1.3310 in late afternoon New York trade.
* Consolidated Energy Finance S.A. announces early tender results for its senior floating rate notes due 2019 and 6.75 pct senior notes due 2019 and early settlement of tender offer Source text for Eikon: