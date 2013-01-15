* Yen regains ground vs dollar on minister's comments
* Japan's Amari warns of negative impact of weak yen
* Dollar pares losses versus yen after mixed U.S. data
* German data weighs on euro
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Jan 15 The yen gained against the
dollar on Tuesday, rebounding from four straight days of losses
that pushed it to a 2-1/2 year low as a warning from a Japanese
minister about the disadvantages of excessive yen weakness
prompted investors to shed bearish bets.
After gaining an impressive 2.3 percent since the start of
the year, many believe the dollar was firmly poised for profit
taking, but its fall should be temporary given widespread
expectations of aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.
The dollar last traded down 0.8 percent at 88.72 yen,
hurt by comments from Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari
who said excessive yen weakness could hurt people by raising
import prices.
Amari's comments countered comments made by officials over
the past month that have strongly encouraged yen weakness.
"I suspect that there is near-unanimity in the market that
the yen has fallen too far, too fast, but also enthusiasm to
sell into corrections such as this,' said Kit Juckes, foreign
exchange strategist at Societe Generale in London.
Traders cited support at 88.20 yen, the dollar's 200-hour
moving average, while reported stop loss sell-orders at 89.50
yen could cap any recovery in the U.S. currency. Traders also
cited option barriers at 90 yen.
"While this move was triggered by (the minister's) comments,
there are lots of people out there who believe the yen is
over-extended and so this pull-back isn't that surprising," said
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"We now have to see if the pull-back continues or if people
are looking at this as an opportunity to get even shorter yen."
The dollar hit a trough of 88.27 yen during the global
session, but pared losses in the New York session after an array
of mixed U.S. data.
U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in December,
manufacturing in New York state contracted for a sixth month in
January while U.S. producer prices fell in December for the
third straight month.
The dollar's setback came a day after it hit 89.67 yen, its
highest since June 2010.
Bets on aggressive monetary easing from the Bank of Japan
have weighed heavily on the yen in recent months. The central
bank has been under relentless pressure from newly elected Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe to adopt a 2 percent inflation target to
beat deflation once and for all.
It holds its next policy meeting on Jan. 21-22.
Amari's comments also buoyed the yen against the euro, with
the single currency last trading down 1.2 percent at 118.26
yen. The euro struck a 20-month peak of 120.12 on
Monday.
EURO SLIDES
The euro fell against the dollar for the first time in four
sessions as some Asian central banks booked profits on its
latest rally. It last traded at $1.3332, down 0.4 percent
on the day, below Monday's 11-month high of $1.3403.
Receding expectations of a rate cut from the European
Central Bank in the near term helped the euro smartly outperform
many of its peers in recent sessions, but data on Tuesday served
as a reminder that its economic backdrop remains unimpressive.
Indeed, the German economy was hit hard by the euro zone
crisis in the final quarter of last year, shrinking more than at
any point in nearly three years as traditionally strong exports
and investment slowed, the Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
Despite its fall against the dollar and yen, the euro
extended gains against the Swiss franc, rising to a fresh
13-month high. The euro rose to 1.23865 francs on
trading platform EBS, its highest level since December 2011.
The Swiss franc has come under selling pressure as concerns
about the euro zone debt crisis have receded, prompting
investors who had bought the Swiss currency as a refuge from the
euro's problems to cut long positions.
Euro/Swiss franc implied volatilities, or demand to hedge
against sharp currency swings, have risen sharply. The one-month
vols have risen to 6.1 percent from around 2
percent before the European Central Bank interest rate decision
last Thursday.