RPT-Wall St Week Ahead-Netflix scorecard to test mettle of tech rally
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ
NEW YORK, March 25 The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday as a deal between Cyprus and its lenders removed the immediate threat of a financial meltdown but also raised concerns about the bailout's implications.
The euro fell as low as $1.2927 and last traded at $1.2938, down 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.