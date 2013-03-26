NEW YORK, March 26 The dollar slightly pared losses versus the euro and marginally pared gains against the Japanese yen on Tuesday after U.S. data showed surging demand in February for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods.

However, a gauge of planned business spending slipped after surging the previous month, suggesting factory activity continued to expand at a moderate pace.

The euro last traded at $1.2864, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at around $1.2868 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 94.28 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at around 94.32 before the data.