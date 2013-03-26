NEW YORK, March 26 The dollar slightly pared
losses versus the euro and marginally pared gains against the
Japanese yen on Tuesday after U.S. data showed surging demand in
February for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods.
However, a gauge of planned business spending slipped after
surging the previous month, suggesting factory activity
continued to expand at a moderate pace.
The euro last traded at $1.2864, up 0.1 percent on
the day. It had been trading at around $1.2868 before the data.
The dollar last traded at 94.28 yen, up 0.1 percent
on the day. It had been trading at around 94.32 before the data.