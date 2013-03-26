NEW YORK, March 26 The dollar slightly extended
losses versus the euro and marginally pared gains against the
Japanese yen on Tuesday after an array of U.S. data.
U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in March as Americans
turned more pessimistic about economic prospects in the short
term, according to a private sector report.
Meanwhile, sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell more
than expected in February after hefty gains the previous month,
but steady gains in home prices suggested the housing market
recovery remains intact.
The euro last traded at $1.2862, up 0.1 percent on
the day. It had been trading at around $1.2858 before the data.
The dollar last traded at 94.16 yen, nearly flat on
the day. It had been trading at around 94.24 before the data.