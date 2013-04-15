* Yen rises after U.S. puts Japan on notice, G20 group meets this week

* Weaker-than-expected Chinese GDP spurs safe-haven demand

* Euro dips vs dollar, Aussie sheds 1 percent on gold selloff

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, April 15 The yen rose broadly on Monday after unexpectedly weak Chinese growth stoked worries about the global economy and spurred traders to sell riskier investments funded by the cheap Japanese unit.

Investors also refrained from selling the yen ahead of a Group of 20 meeting in Washington. Fears other countries may complain about yen weakness grew after the United States said it would watch Japan's policies to ensure Tokyo was not devaluing the yen to gain competitive advantage for its exports.

The yen dropped to a four-year trough against the dollar and a more than three-year low versus the euro last Thursday after the Bank of Japan pledged to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy to beat decades-long deflation.

"A lot of that has to do with profit-taking at near that four-year high," said John Doyle, foreign exchange strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington D.C. "The G20 meeting coming up this week and the weak Chinese data boosting the safe-haven currencies are what's boosting the yen in the short term."

China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013 with slowing factory output and investment spending, forcing analysts to start slashing full-year forecasts.

The yen has been a favorite funding currency in carry trades, in which investors borrow cheaply in yen and reinvest the money in currencies and assets with higher returns. The yen tends to benefit in times of stress in the global economy or financial markets as investors unwind those trades and buy back the Japanese currency.

The dollar fell 0.5 percent to 97.93 yen, having dropped as low as 97.57 yen on Reuters data in Asian trade. It has retreated from a four-year high of 99.94 yen on Thursday, and hefty resistance is expected at 100 yen.

The euro fell 0.6 percent to 128.22 yen, its lowest in a week and down for a second straight day. Last week, the euro touched 131.11 yen, its strongest since January 2010.

The G20 meeting begins on Thursday and investors were wary other countries may complain about, or seek to stem, the yen's rapid decline that accelerated after the BOJ unveiled radical easing steps on April 4.

"The statement on Friday from the U.S. Treasury comes back to the theme of currency wars," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. "There's the risk of political resistance to a significant fall in the yen."

The dollar briefly extended its declines against the yen after data showed the pace of growth in manufacturing in New York state slowed more than expected in April while overseas investors were large sellers of long-dated U.S. securities in February.

The Australian dollar fell more than 1 percent on the day to $1.0396 on worries about the Chinese economy, Australia's biggest export market.

The Aussie was also dragged down by sharp falls in the price of gold.

Chris Turner, head of currency strategist at ING, said the drop in gold prices was likely to lead to more market volatility and further unwinding of long positions in riskier assets and currencies, which will benefit more liquid currencies like the yen and the dollar.

The euro was down 0.2 percent to $1.3082, off Thursday's one-month high of $1.3138. But the single currency has seen resilient demand despite signs of renewed tension in the euro zone following a bailout for Cyprus and on political uncertainty in Italy.

Rabobank's Foley said the euro was benefiting from a run of lacklustre U.S. data that was limiting demand for the dollar.

"There are a lot of things to worry about in Europe but there's a lot of good news already priced into the dollar, and the data has been disappointing," she said.