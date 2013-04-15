* Yen rises after U.S. puts Japan on notice, G20 group meets
* Weaker-than-expected China GDP spurs safe-haven demand
* Aussie falls 1 percent, Kiwi off 2 pct as gold plunges
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 15 The yen rose from recent
multiyear lows against the dollar and euro on Monday as renewed
worries about the global economy spurred traders to sell riskier
investments funded by the relatively cheap Japanese currency.
Commodity-linked currencies, such as the Australian and New
Zealand dollars, fell sharply against the U.S. currency, as gold
prices plunged below $1,400 an ounce to a more than two-year
low. Prices for other precious metal were dragged lower as a
result of gold's slide.
China's economic recovery stumbled unexpectedly in the first
three months of 2013, data showed on Monday, leading to declines
in agricultural commodities prices. Disappointing manufacturing
growth in New York state as well as U.S. homebuilder sentiment
added to concern the global economy may be losing momentum.
Marc Chandler, global head of foreign exchange strategy at
Brown Brothers Harriman, said there is likely disappointment in
the market that Japanese investors were large sellers - not
buyers - of foreign bonds in the first full week of the new
fiscal year.
"People who might have tried to pick a bottom in dollar/yen
here this morning are having very low satisfaction," Chandler
said in a telephone interview.
"Second, I think the (U.S.) stock market is selling off. The
third thing is positioning. They were short yen, long everything
else - long gold, long emerging markets, long U.S. Treasuries.
As they get out of the yen leg of it, they are being forced to
get out of the long-leg of these trades as well," he added.
The dollar traded 1.86 percent lower at 96.55 yen in
late New York trade, having earlier dropped as low as 97.07 yen,
according to Reuters data. It has retreated from a four-year
high of 99.94 yen on Thursday, and hefty resistance is expected
at 100 yen.
The euro fell 2.5 percent to 125.78 yen, its
lowest level in a week and down for a second straight session.
Last week, the euro touched 131.11 yen, its strongest since
January 2010.
The yen has been a favorite funding currency in so-called
carry trades, when investors borrow yen at near zero interest
rates and then reinvest the money in currencies and assets with
higher returns. When stress in financial markets rises,
investors tend to unwind those trades and buy back the Japanese
currency.
Investors also refrained from selling the yen ahead of a
Group of 20 meeting in Washington. Fears members may discuss yen
weakness grew after the United States said it would watch
Japan's policies to ensure Tokyo was not devaluing the yen to
gain competitive advantage for its exports.
The G20 meeting begins on Thursday and investors were wary
other countries may complain about, or seek to stem, the yen's
rapid decline that accelerated after the BOJ unveiled radical
easing steps on April 4.
"The statement on Friday from the U.S. Treasury comes back
to the theme of currency wars," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank. "There's the risk of political
resistance to a significant fall in the yen," he added.
The dollar briefly extended its decline against the yen
after data showed the pace of growth in manufacturing in New
York state slowed more than expected in April while overseas
investors were large sellers of long-dated U.S. government
securities in February.
The Australian dollar's losses extended to a
one-month low of $1.0291 as gold tumbled and worries about
China's economy, Australia's biggest export market. It was last
at $1.0294, down 2.01 percent on the day, the worst percentage
loss in a single session since Nov. 9, 2011
The New Zealand dollar lost 2.39 percent to $0.8383
, a one-week low.
Reports of explosions near the finish line of the Boston
Marathon were seen contributing to some of the late afternoon
reflexive selling in the Aussie and Kiwi dollars to fresh
session lows.
Chris Turner, head of currency strategist at ING, said the
drop in gold prices was likely to lead to more market volatility
and further unwinding of long positions in riskier assets and
currencies, which will benefit more liquid currencies like the
yen and the dollar.
The euro was down 0.63 percent to $1.3028, off
Thursday's one-month high of $1.3138. The euro zone common
currency has seen resilient demand despite signs of renewed
tension in the 17-member area following a bailout for Cyprus and
on political uncertainty in Italy.
Rabobank's Foley said the euro was benefiting from a run of
lackluster U.S. data that was limiting demand for the dollar.
"There are a lot of things to worry about in Europe but
there's a lot of good news already priced into the dollar, and
the data has been disappointing," she said.