* Yen resumes weakness after sharp bounce in previous
session
* Euro shrugs off fall in German sentiment data
* Investors eye G20 meeting this week, gold prices
NEW YORK, April 16 The yen tumbled against the
dollar and euro on Tuesday as gold and U.S. stocks bounced back
after a sharp selloff in the previous day, reducing demand for
the safe-haven Japanese currency.
The euro rose against the dollar, partly helped by its 2
percent jump versus the yen. Investors shrugged off data showing
a sharp fall in German ZEW sentiment in April.
On Monday, the yen rose from recent multiyear lows against
the dollar and euro on Monday as renewed worries about global
economic growth spurred traders to sell riskier investments
funded by the relatively cheap Japanese currency.
But on Tuesday, spot gold rebounded more than 3
percent on Tuesday after posting its biggest ever fall in dollar
terms on Monday.
The plunge in gold sparked a selloff across commodities and
equities, with U.S. stocks plunging the most since the day
following President Barack Obama's re-election.
On Tuesday, major U.S. market indexes were more than 0.6
percent higher shortly after the open.
"Really a retracement across the board of a lot of the
moves that we saw yesterday," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange. "Fundamentals right
now appear to be taking a back seat to a lot of position and
order driven flows."
The dollar rose Tuesday to a session peak of 98.15 yen
, according to Reuters data, before pulling back slightly
to 98.13 yen, up 1.5 percent on the day.
On Monday, the dollar slid 1.7 percent versus the yen, the
biggest one-day move since late February after
weaker-than-expected Chinese and U.S. economic data and
explosions in Boston prompted investors to exit riskier
investments funded by cheap borrowing in the yen.
Further yen losses could be limited ahead of a Group of 20
meeting this week after Washington said it would watch Japan's
policies.
Investors will also closely monitor gold prices and another
plunge could renew demand for the most liquid currencies such as
the dollar and yen.
The dollar rose to a four-year peak of 99.94 yen last
Thursday, but has since retreated as traders booked profits
ahead of significant resistance and option barriers at 100 yen.
Despite the latest bounce, analysts said the weakening yen trend
stayed intact after the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary
easing.
"The fundamental picture still remains supportive of a
weaker yen going forward as the recent rebound over the last
couple of days is unlikely to prove sustainable," said Lee
Hardman, currency economist at BTMU. BTMU forecasts the dollar
at 109 yen in 12 months.
The dollar extended gains versus the yen after data showed
U.S. consumer prices fell in March for the first time in four
months, while the housing market recovery was losing momentum.
The euro rallied 2.1 percent to 128.78 yen, having
hit a session peak of 128.90 yen, according to Reuters data.
Against the dollar, the euro rose 0.7 percent to
$1.3122, with reported central bank buying. It hit a session
peak of $1.3148.
"The corrective pullback in euro/dollar has remained
extremely limited, suggesting the uptrend is now likely to be
resumed," analysts at Morgan Stanley said.
"Spillover effects from the decline in gold prices are
expected to remain limited on the euro. We now expect a re-test
of the 1.3140 level with a move above here opening the way for
gains towards the 1.3270/1.3300 target area."
Traders said investors would need to see a clearer sign that
commodity prices are stabilizing before their appetite for
riskier assets returns.
Robert Rennie, head of currency strategy at Westpac said in
a note that Japanese investors in gold may have been big sellers
after the precious metal hit a record high in yen-denominated
terms last week.
He added that until Japanese domestic investors, like banks,
insurance companies and pension funds, step up purchases of
foreign assets, they are likely to trim their gold holdings.
The Australian dollar rose 0.6 percent to $1.0373,
while the New Zealand dollar gained 1 percent to $0.8488
. Both saw steep losses in the previous session.