* Weidmann says ECB may cut rates if economy weakens-WSJ
report
* G20 meeting seen unlikely to criticize BOJ policy
* Canada dollar slumps after BoC cuts growth forecast
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, April 17 The euro tumbled against the
dollar and yen on Wednesday after comments from a European
Central Bank official stoked speculation of an interest rate cut
in the euro zone.
The yen slipped against the dollar a day before officials
from the Group of 20 economies meet in Washington. Analysts said
recent comments from G20 officials suggest the group as a whole
will not criticize Japan's aggressive monetary easing that has
triggered a sharp slide in its currency.
The ECB could lower interest rates further if economic data
so warrants, ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann was
quoted by The Wall Street Journal as saying on Wednesday.
"The ECB is a central bank that likes to prepare the market
for any potential changes in monetary policy and that is why
Weidmann's comments are so important because it could be the
first of many to follow," said Kathy Lien, managing director at
BK Asset Management in New York.
The euro earlier came under pressure after a media report
cited former member of the ECB Executive Board Lorenzo Bini
Smaghi as saying the central bank should find ways to stop the
euro from gaining.
The euro fell 1 percent to $1.3052, retreating from a
seven-week high of $1.3201. Against the yen, it fell 0.6 percent
to 127.69 yen, reversing early gains and moving
further away from a more than three-year high of 131.11 yen.
Ashraf Laidi, chief global strategist at City Index Ltd in
London, said he does "not expect the ECB to resort to slashing
its refinancing rate as it is not only ineffective, but would
produce negative interest rates."
Still, he said the sharp market reaction highlights "that
the euro's biggest risk factor remains that of a rate cut and
not political uncertainty in Italy, austerity in Portugal or the
threat of taxing deposits in the euro zone."
Support for euro/dollar lies around $1.3020, traders said,
while a break could open the door for a decline toward $1.30 and
$1.29.
The ECB decided to leave interest rates on hold at its April
policy meeting, but ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank
would "monitor very closely" all data and stands "ready to act"
to boost the recession-hit euro zone.
Recent economic data has underscored a challenging outlook
for the euro zone economy. Inflation in the bloc eased further
in March, while investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's
largest economy, fell sharply in April.
STERLING, LOONIE TUMBLE
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 97.80 yen, although it
remained well below the four-year high of 99.94 yen set on
Reuters data last week.
"Dollar/yen has moved a bit higher, trying to hold the 98
level, as traders now expect that the G20 meeting later this
week will not be as 'difficult' for the Japanese delegation as
first suspected," said Matthew Lifson, senior trader and analyst
at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Princeton, New Jersey.
"Most predictions for the dollar/yen still expect a test of
the 105.00 level by mid-summer as 'Abenomics' continues in
Japan," he said, referring to Japan's new push to ease monetary
policy under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Many analysts believe that the abundance of global liquidity
due to monetary easing in Japan and the United States will also
lead to further weakness in the yen as Japan's domestic
investors look to use it to buy overseas assets with better
returns.
Investors will be watching for the weekly flows data from
Japan's Ministry of Finance due out on Thursday, currency
strategists at Brown Brothers Harriman wrote to clients.
"Markets were disappointed that last week's Ministry of
Finance data showed that Japanese investors were not only net
sellers of foreign bonds, but they sold the most in a year,"
they said.
The Canadian dollar tumbled after the Bank of Canada cut its
growth forecast and left interest rates unchanged. The U.S.
currency rose 0.6 percent to C$1.0258.
Sterling fell against the dollar, hurt by data showing weak
wage growth and a rise in unemployment, which added to concerns
about Britain's fragile economic outlook. The pound was last at
$1.5253, down 0.7 percent on the day.
Sterling had also fallen to a one-month low against the euro
, before recovering as the euro came under pressure
on Weidmann's comments. The euro was last down 0.3 percent at
85.53 pence, having risen as high as 86.37 pence.