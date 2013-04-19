* U.S. dollar looks likely to re-test 100 yen mark

* Japan finance minister says G20 not opposed to BoJ stimulus

* Euro gains after ECB's Weidmann said rates in Europe appropriate

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, April 19 The U.S. dollar and euro rallied more than 1 percent versus the yen on Friday after Japan said the Group of 20 countries did not oppose its aggressive monetary easing aimed at beating deflation rather than weakening the currency.

Traders said hedge funds resumed buying the dollar against the yen, leaving the pair poised to test strong resistance and option barriers at the 100 yen level in the coming days. The dollar hit a four-year high of 99.94 yen last week.

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said "Japan explained that its monetary policy is aimed at achieving price stability and economic recovery, and therefore is in line with the G20 agreement in February."

Earlier this week, a senior International Monetary Fund official said Japan's easing is a welcome step in reviving the economy. Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said Japan's action is consistent with the G20 communique that called for countries to refrain from competitive devaluation.

"Over the last week we have heard support for the BoJ aggressive policy from several fronts," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

"Together this suggests that even with dollar/yen at 100, there is unlikely to be a global backlash; this in turn opens up the opportunity for dollar/yen to test higher still."

A lockdown and city-wide search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing after another suspect was killed, may have contributed to reduced trading volume, analysts and traders said. The lack of economic data releases on Friday and the ongoing meetings of global policymakers in Washington also hurt volume.

Brad Bechtel, managing director at foreign exchange brokerage Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut, said his firm is seeing less liquidity than normal for a Friday morning in the U.S. session.

"We have a big asset manager account in Boston and they are generally big players in the FX space. But today they're unable to do their jobs. That is keeping liquidity down," he said. "A lot of folks in Boston are out of the market and anyone not in Boston is stuck watching the TV trying to find out what's going on there."

The dollar rose 1.2 percent to 99.27 yen, having hit a session peak of 99.35 yen, according to Reuters data. Offers were reported around 99.50 yen, which may stem its rise in the very short term.

Sutton said further upside target lies at 105.25 yen, the 50 percent retracement of the dollar/yen's fall from around 135 in January 2012 to around 75 in October 2011.

The euro rose 136 percent to 129.77 yen. It reached a session peak of 130.23 yen and looked on course to test last week's three-year high of 131.11 yen.

Against the dollar, the euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.3111, having risen to a session high of $1.3128 after European Central Bank board member Jens Weidmann said interest rates in Europe are appropriate. But if data shows change, the ECB needs to reassess rates, he said.

The euro lost 1.1 percent on Wednesday, its worst daily performance since June, after Weidmann was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying the bank could ease further if economic data warrants it.

"Weidmann clarified that comments in the WSJ were not meant to signal a trend change on ECB rates," said analysts at Action Economics.

Earlier, the euro also got a brief boost after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the ECB should try to limit the amount of liquidity in the euro zone, although he also acknowledged the "precarious" economic plight of some countries in the region.

On the week, the euro slipped 0.3 percent versus the dollar, its first weekly loss in three weeks. The dollar fell 0.3 percent against the yen, also its first weekly loss in three weeks.