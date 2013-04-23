* Weak Germany PMI fans ECB rate cut speculation * Slower China manufacturing growth helps yen recover * Australian dollar falls to 6-week low vs U.S. dollar By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 23 The euro dropped to a two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday after weak German data raised concerns about the health of the euro zone economy, reviving speculation that the European Central Bank could cut interest rates. A survey showed Germany's private sector shrank for the first time in five months in April, overshadowing improvements in French data. The U.S. manufacturing sector was also far from upbeat and along with soft Chinese factory growth numbers in April, the reports overall fueled concerns about a global slowdown. The data also boosted the yen and drove the commodity-linked Australian dollar to a six-week low against the U.S. dollar. "Given the deteriorating fundamentals in the euro zone, the prospect of (an ECB rate cut) has certainly increased," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "A rate cut would be the quickest and least expensive policy course." The euro fell as low as $1.2971 and could break decisively out of the $1.30 to $1.32 range that has held for the past couple of weeks. It was last down 0.4 percent on the day at $1.3014. Comments on Monday from ECB policymakers about falling inflation and poor growth prospects in the euro zone suggested the central bank may be leaning toward a cut in its main refinancing rate, which stands at a record low 0.75 percent. More losses could push the euro towards chart support at its 200-day moving average around $1.2936 and the early April low of $1.2740. Ken Dickson, investment director at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh, said the single currency should be significantly lower. Standard has had a short euro position for some time. "A rate between $1.10 and $1.20 is reasonable over the next three or four quarters." The euro, however, jumped to a one-month high of 1.2271 francs, with several traders citing speculation the Swiss National Bank could raise the floor for the currency pair's movements. It last traded at 1.2266, up 0.5 percent. The SNB in September 2011 imposed an exchange rate cap at 1.20 francs per euro, meaning it would not tolerate a euro/Swiss Franc rate below 1.20. Talk among traders suggested that the cap could be moved higher, to 1.25 francs. The SNB said it had no comment. YEN RECOVERS The euro fell 0.9 percent to 129.38 yen, moving further away from its April 11 three-year peak around 131.10 yen. The yen, which typically rises as investors seek safety during times of heightened concern about the global economy, recovered broadly, with the dollar last down 0.2 percent at 99.42 yen. The dollar has faced stiff resistance at the 100 yen level, having stalled at a four-year high of 99.95 yen earlier this month, but most analysts and traders still believe it is on track to scale this peak. Strategists said the yen could take its cue from the next batch of Japanese capital flows data due on Thursday. A focal point for the yen is whether the BoJ's aggressive monetary easing will prompt Japanese investors to increase their purchases of higher-yielding overseas assets. The following day, investors will look to the BoJ's policy meeting for clarity on how policymakers intend to implement the easing measures. "We believe Governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda has left a fairly strong impression that he has done all he can on the policy front at this stage," wrote Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a research note. "If the 2 percent inflation target can be achieved under the current framework, then it makes sense that further measures are unnecessary." The dip in the Chinese manufacturing data and falls in commodity prices pushed the Australian dollar to a 6-week low of $1.0221. It also lost around 1 percent against the yen.