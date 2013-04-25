NEW YORK, April 25 The dollar pared losses versus the Japanese yen and euro on Thursday after U.S. data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week.

The data offered reassurance that the bottom is not falling out of the labor market despite signs of slower growth.

The dollar last traded at 99.18 yen, down 0.3 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 99.08 yen before the data.

The euro last traded at $1.3078, up 0.5 percent on the day. It had been trading at $1.3088 before the data.