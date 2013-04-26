* Dollar/yen resistance at 100 yen still strong
* BOJ holds rates, Japanese inflation weak
* U.S. Q1 GDP accelerates but misses expectations
NEW YORK, April 26 The dollar fell against the
yen on Friday, retreating further from a four-year high after
the Bank of Japan left policy unchanged and after data showed
U.S. economic growth expanded in the first quarter more slowly
than economists had projected.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent annual
rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday, after growth
nearly stalled at 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter. The
increase, however, missed economists' expectations for a 3.0
percent pace.
The dollar was down 1.2 percent at 98.07 yen, pulling
further away from a four-year high touched on April 11.
"The weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP damaged the dollar
because it leads to lower U.S. rates and expectations of even
lower bond yields," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market
strategist at WorldWideMarkets, Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey.
Aggressive monetary stimulus announced by the BOJ in early
April triggered a sharp sell-off in the yen, but traders and
analysts said the dollar's failure to breach 100 yen left it
vulnerable to a pullback.
The BOJ held off from announcing new monetary initiatives on
Friday, while policymakers were divided over whether the central
bank can meet its target for 2 percent inflation in two years.
"The failure at 100 yen has focused people's minds on
whether they may have been too optimistic on the near-term
prospects for the yen," said Jane Foley, Rabobank senior
currency strategist in London.
"Today's inflation data suggested the market may have got
ahead of itself in its optimism that monetary stimulus will
create enough activity in the economy to push up inflation."
Data showed the fifth straight month of annual declines in
Japanese core consumer prices in March, despite the weaker yen.
Intesa Sanpaolo's Jamaleh said the dollar could be stuck in
a range between 95 and 100 yen for the next few weeks. She
expected it would eventually break 100 but said gains would be
limited, keeping it below 105 yen.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3024 but was
still near a near-three-week low touched on Wednesday, with
traders reporting selling by a hedge fund.
The common currency was expected to stay under pressure in
the coming days on expectations the European Central Bank will
cut rates next week to support the euro zone's fragile economy.