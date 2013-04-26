* Dollar/yen resistance at 100 yen still strong

* BOJ holds rates, Japanese inflation weak

* U.S. Q1 GDP accelerates but misses expectations

NEW YORK, April 26 The dollar fell against the yen on Friday, retreating further from a four-year high after the Bank of Japan left policy unchanged and after data showed U.S. economic growth expanded in the first quarter more slowly than economists had projected.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday, after growth nearly stalled at 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter. The increase, however, missed economists' expectations for a 3.0 percent pace.

The dollar was down 1.2 percent at 98.07 yen, pulling further away from a four-year high touched on April 11.

"The weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP damaged the dollar because it leads to lower U.S. rates and expectations of even lower bond yields," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets, Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey.

Aggressive monetary stimulus announced by the BOJ in early April triggered a sharp sell-off in the yen, but traders and analysts said the dollar's failure to breach 100 yen left it vulnerable to a pullback.

The BOJ held off from announcing new monetary initiatives on Friday, while policymakers were divided over whether the central bank can meet its target for 2 percent inflation in two years.

"The failure at 100 yen has focused people's minds on whether they may have been too optimistic on the near-term prospects for the yen," said Jane Foley, Rabobank senior currency strategist in London.

"Today's inflation data suggested the market may have got ahead of itself in its optimism that monetary stimulus will create enough activity in the economy to push up inflation."

Data showed the fifth straight month of annual declines in Japanese core consumer prices in March, despite the weaker yen.

Intesa Sanpaolo's Jamaleh said the dollar could be stuck in a range between 95 and 100 yen for the next few weeks. She expected it would eventually break 100 but said gains would be limited, keeping it below 105 yen.

The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3024 but was still near a near-three-week low touched on Wednesday, with traders reporting selling by a hedge fund.

The common currency was expected to stay under pressure in the coming days on expectations the European Central Bank will cut rates next week to support the euro zone's fragile economy.