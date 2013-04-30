* U.S. growth worries fed by recent weak data
* Fed begins two-day meeting, expected to keep loose policy
* Euro zone data boosts odds of ECB rate cut
* US payrolls data on Friday eyed
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, April 30 The dollar skidded to its
lowest level against a basket of currencies in two months on
Tuesday as a deluge of U.S. data had investors discounting a
pull back in the Federal Reserve's easy money policy any time
soon.
Investors pared positions in the greenback on worries about
the economy after data showed business activity in the U.S.
Midwest unexpectedly shrank in April to its lowest level since
September 2009. The dismal data followed last week's report
showing weaker-than-expected U.S. first-quarter economic growth.
Other sectors of the U.S. economy, however, appeared to be
somewhat resilient, with a report showing U.S. home prices rose
in February at their fastest rate in almost seven years.
The Federal Reserve's policy-making committee began a
two-day meeting that will end Wednesday with a statement that
some believe could sound relatively dovish in response to recent
weak economic data, with the Fed expected to continue with its
bond buying program.
The European Central Bank, meanwhile meets on Thursday, with
a narrow majority of economists expecting a 25 basis point cut
in interest rates, according to a Reuters poll.
"We expect the Fed to recognize the weaker data lately, but
not make a material change to policy," said Amanda Chow, fx
strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup.
"For the dollar, the Fed meeting is not as big a focus as
Friday's payrolls report," she said.
The government will release April U.S. employment data on
Friday with non-farm payroll growth expected to total 145,000
jobs, according to economists polled by Reuters.
"A very significant upside surprise may be positive for the
dollar as it would confirm positive growth," Chow said. "The
dollar, however, may slightly weaken should the number fall
within the wide range of expectations."
The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket
of six major currencies, earlier hit its lowest since the end of
February at 81.598.
The euro rose as high as $1.3185, the strongest since
April 17, after breaking above resistance around the London
session high of $1.3120, according to Reuters data. It was last
at $1.3154, up 0.4 percent on the day, with traders citing
buying by a German bank.
Gains in the single currency accelerated at around 9:38 a.m.
EDT (1338 GMT). The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago
business barometer for April was released to subscribers via
conference call about 3 minutes before the public release of the
data at 9:45 (1345 GMT).
On the month, the euro rose 2.7 percent against the dollar,
its first monthly gain since January.
"We are currently seeing significant dollar weakness ...
reason for this is mainly speculation on further Fed
quantitative easing policy," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX
research at Commerzbank.
"The view that the Fed would scale down QE is coming more
and more under question due to poor U.S. data."
The dollar last traded down 0.2 percent to 97.54 yen,
having hit as low as 97.01 yen earlier, the weakest since April
16. In April, the dollar rose 3.5 percent against the yen, the
largest monthly gain since January.
Inflation in the euro zone hit a three-year low and
unemployment rose to a record high, data showed on Tuesday.
Adding to worries, German retail sales unexpectedly fell in
March while Spain's economy shrank for the seventh straight
quarter in the first three months of the year.
Some analysts said while a rate cut could see the euro
initially fall, announcing further easing measures would be
interpreted as a positive move by the central bank and this
could lend the euro some support.
"If the ECB were to resort to a refinancing rate cut on
Thursday and announce non-standard measures to boost credit
flow, we could see a bounce in the euro. But anything above
$1.32 is a sell," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at
CIBC World Markets.