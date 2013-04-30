* U.S. growth worries fed by recent weak data
NEW YORK, April 30 The dollar fell to its lowest
level against a basket of currencies in two months on Tuesday as
a deluge of U.S. data had investors discounting any pullback in
the Federal Reserve's easy money policy any time soon.
Investors pared positions in favor of the greenback on
worries about the economy after data showed business activity in
the U.S. Midwest unexpectedly shrank in April to its lowest
since September 2009.
The dismal data followed a string of other gauges in recent
weeks that showed weakness, including last week's report showing
weaker-than-expected U.S. first-quarter economic growth.
Other sectors of the U.S. economy, however, appeared to be
somewhat resilient, with a report showing U.S. home prices rose
in February at their fastest rate in almost seven years.
The Federal Reserve's policy-making committee began a
two-day meeting that will end Wednesday with a statement that
some believe could sound relatively dovish in response to recent
weak economic data, with the Fed expected to continue with its
bond-buying program.
The European Central Bank, meanwhile, meets on Thursday,
with a narrow majority of economists expecting a 25-basis-point
cut in interest rates, according to a Reuters poll.
"We expect the Fed to recognize the weaker data lately, but
not make a material change to policy," said Amanda Chow, forex
strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup.
"For the dollar, the Fed meeting is not as big a focus as
Friday's payrolls report," she said.
The state of the U.S. labor market is a key factor in
Federal Reserve policy, with the U.S. central bank expected to
continue its asset purchase program, called quantitative easing,
and keep interest rates low until there is a marked and
sustained improvement in the sector.
The government will release April U.S. employment data on
Friday with non-farm payroll growth expected to total 145,000
jobs, according to economists polled by Reuters.
Payrolls growth in March was much lower than expectations,
at 88,000 jobs.
"A very significant upside surprise may be positive for the
dollar as it would confirm positive growth," Chow said. "The
dollar, however, may slightly weaken should the number fall
within the wide range of expectations."
The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket
of six major currencies, earlier hit its lowest since the end of
February at 81.598.
The euro rose as high as $1.3185, the strongest since
April 17, after breaking above resistance around the London
session high of $1.3120, according to Reuters data. It last
traded at $1.3164, up 0.5 percent on the day, with traders
citing buying by a German bank.
On the month, the euro rose about 2.8 percent against the
dollar, its first monthly gain since January.
Inflation in the euro zone hit a three-year low and
unemployment rose to a record high, data showed on Tuesday.
Adding to worries, German retail sales unexpectedly fell in
March while Spain's economy shrank for the seventh straight
quarter in the first three months of the year.
Some analysts said that while a rate cut could see the euro
initially fall, announcing further easing measures would be
interpreted as a positive move by the central bank and this
could lend the euro support.
A drop in U.S. government bond yields, which move inversely
to price, has weighed on the dollar versus the yen. The yield
differential between U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government
bonds is a key driver of the currency pair.
The dollar last traded down 0.3 percent to 97.48 yen,
having hit as low as 97.01 yen, the weakest since April 16. In
April, the dollar rose about 3.4 percent against the yen, the
largest monthly gain since January.
The Bank of Japan this month announced an aggressive plan of
bond buying that entails buying $1.4 trillion in government
bonds in less than two years.
While the dollar reached as high as 99.94 yen on April 11
there is an abundance of options barriers preventing it from
hitting the key psychological and technical 100 mark.