* Euro falls sharply after Draghi's comments on deposit
rates
* ECB cuts benchmark rates as expected, says policy to
remain accommodative
* U.S. economic data lifts dollar versus yen
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 2 The euro fell sharply against
the dollar in choppy trading on Thursday after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank is technically ready
for negative deposit rates and noted downside risks to the
economy.
Draghi's comments came after the ECB cut its benchmark
refinancing rate by 25 basis points to a record low 0.5 percent,
its first cut in 10 months and left the deposit rate unchanged.
A negative deposit rate would mean having to pay for holding
euro deposits and would discourage investors from holding euros.
"The fact that Draghi is leaving the door open for the
prospects of negative deposit rates is a medium- to long-term
euro negative," said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of currency at
Pioneer Investments in Boston.
"It certainly opens the door for capital outflows, and
that's what makes it essentially a game changer in terms of the
euro."
The euro fell 0.8 percent to $1.3073, having
hit a session low of $1.3058, according to Reuters data.
"Although Draghi reiterated that the ECB was technically
prepared for a cut in the deposit rate, in the past he had
warned about the potential negative consequences. Now he is
saying (he) has an open mind," said Marc Chandler, global head
of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
The euro had risen to a session peak of $1.3215 earlier
after Draghi said the central bank's monetary policy will remain
accommodative for as long as needed, which boosted hopes further
stimulus will help the euro zone's economy to recover.
Highlighting the fragility of economy, surveys on Thursday
revealed a deepening contraction in manufacturing in April.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.3 percent to 127.98 yen
.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 97.91 yen, having
earlier risen 1 percent after data showed the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell sharply
last week to a five-year low while the U.S. trade gap narrowed
in March.
The Japanese central bank will monitor whether its monetary
easing could have an unintended spillover effect on emerging
economies, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on
Thursday.
Investors' focus now shifts to Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls report for April. Economists polled by Reuters are
looking for job growth of 145,000 last month, up from 88,000 for
March. The unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 7.6
percent.
If the jobs data adds to recent signs of a softening in the
U.S. economy, it would intensify speculation that the Federal
Reserve's next move is more likely to be to increase debt
purchases, which would pressure the dollar.
The Fed said on Wednesday it will continue buying $85
billion in bonds each month to keep interest rates low and spur
growth. The Fed added it would step up purchases if needed to
protect the economy.