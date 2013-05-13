NEW YORK May 13 The dollar extended gains against the euro and Japanese yen on Monday after U.S. data showed retail sales in April edged up unexpectedly as households bought automobiles, building materials and a range of other goods, pointing to underlying strength in the economy.

The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up 0.1 percent after a revised 0.5 percent decline in March.

The euro last traded at $1.2948, down 0.3 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.2972 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 101.90 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 101.78 yen before the data.