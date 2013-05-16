NEW YORK May 16 The U.S. dollar extended losses versus the Japanese yen on Thursday, receding from a recent 4-1/2 year high.

The dollar fell as low as 101.82 yen and last traded at 101.94 yen , down 0.3 percent on the day.

It rose as high as 102.76 yen on Wednesday, its strongest since October 2008, according to Reuters data.