BRIEF-First Home Bank and Stockmens Bank to merge
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI
NEW YORK May 16 The U.S. dollar extended losses versus the Japanese yen on Thursday, receding from a recent 4-1/2 year high.
The dollar fell as low as 101.82 yen and last traded at 101.94 yen , down 0.3 percent on the day.
It rose as high as 102.76 yen on Wednesday, its strongest since October 2008, according to Reuters data.
* Orvana Minerals - sees Cil circuit to deliver substantially higher average gold recoveries of about 80% compared to recent average gold recoveries of about 55%
* Longboard Capital Advisors reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc as on March 21, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2mP5PVu) Further company coverage: