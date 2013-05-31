* U.S. consumer sentiment strongest in nearly 6 years
* Euro hurt by weak data, NZ dollar falls to 9-month low
* Dollar up 3.6 pct vs yen, euro down 1.6 pct vs dollar in
May
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 31 The dollar rose against several
key currencies Friday and was headed for its eight straight
month of gains against the yen, as robust U.S. economic data
supported ideas the Federal Reserve will scale back its monetary
stimulus sooner than expected.
The euro fell against the dollar and yen, hurt by euro zone
data showing record high unemployment and low inflation.
U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in nearly six
years in May, while business activity in the Midwest picked up
in May after contracting in April. The stronger-than-expected
data offset an earlier report showing subdued inflation and a
drop in consumer spending.
Investors' attention will begin to shift to next week's U.S.
non-farm payrolls report for May. The Fed has said it will
continue to buy assets until it sees substantial improvement in
the outlook for the U.S. labor market.
"Increasingly, the markets are looking towards next Friday's
nonfarm (payrolls) as potentially being the piece of data that
does push the Fed towards tapering," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotia Bank in Toronto.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.4 percent to
83.401 and was poised to end up 2 percent in May, the best
monthly performance since February.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 100.84 yen, rebounding
from a session low of 100.23 yen, its weakest since May 9.
Traders cited strong support at the psychologically important
100 yen level.
Analysts said the yen could rebound further in the short
term as increasing volatility in equity markets prompts traders
to buy back the safe-haven Japanese currency. But the trend for
yen weakness remains amid expectations for aggressive monetary
easing by the Bank of Japan.
The dollar was on pace for a gain of 3.5 percent in May. The
dollar has been up every month since September against the yen,
and has jumped almost 30 percent during that period, the biggest
eight-month gain since the end of the gold standard in the early
1970s.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.2970, off Thursday's
three-week high of $1.3061, according to Reuters data. On the
month, the euro lost about 1.6 percent.
Joblessness in the 17-nation euro zone rose to 12.2 percent
in April, marking a new record since the data series began in
1995. Consumer price inflation was 1.4 percent in May, far below
the ECB's target of just below 2 percent.
The data raised concerns European Central Bank policymakers
may ease monetary policy further, although a Reuters poll showed
most economists think the ECB will stay on hold.
Commodity-linked currencies fell sharply, with the New
Zealand dollar dropping to a nine-month low of $0.7946.
It was last down 1.2 percent at 0.7973. The Australian dollar
fell 0.7 percent to $0.9589.