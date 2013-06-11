* Yen jumps vs dollar and euro after BOJ announces no new
measures
* Fall in Japanese equities pushes dollar/yen lower
* Investors wary about euro as German court starts hearing
on ECB bond buying
* Aussie slides to lowest since September 2010
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, June 11 The yen leapt on Tuesday after
the Bank of Japan refrained from additional measures to curb
recent volatility in the bond market, causing a steep drop in
the Japanese stock market.
Japan's currency gained more than 2 percent to hit 96.47 yen
per dollar after the BOJ held off from extending the
maximum duration of its fixed-rate loans. Some had expected the
central bank to stretch the duration to two years from one.
This prompted investors to unwind some of their hefty bets
against the yen placed after the BOJ announced aggressive
stimulus in early April. Japan's Nikkei index, with which
dollar/yen has been closely correlated in recent weeks, closed
down 1.5 percent.
"The BoJ's announcement was not necessarily significant, but
headed into the meeting there was some hope they would extend
the lending terms and they disappointed on that end," said
Vassili Serebriakov, foreign exchange strategist at Wells Fargo
in New York.
"When it comes down to it, the BoJ announcement was not the
main catalyst for the yen's rise, but rather a general risk-off
environment stemming from a slide in higher yielding emerging
market currencies," he said.
Many investments in these emerging market currencies were
funded in yen, which can be borrowed for interest rates that are
among the lowest in the world.
Meanwhile, one-month dollar/yen implied volatility
traded near its highest in more than a year at around 15
percent.
More yen gains could see the dollar drop towards at 95.96
yen, the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud - a closely followed
technical indicator - and Friday's low of 94.975 yen.
"What we are seeing is position squaring in a highly
volatile environment and we could retest the June lows of 95/96,
but ultimately that will be a buying opportunity and we
forecast dollar/yen at 108 by the end of the fourth quarter,"
Serebriakov said.
The broad trend for yen weakness in coming months was
expected to remain while the dollar was seen strengthening due
to the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve reducing stimulus.
"The yen has reacted (to the BOJ) but we are fairly neutral
about dollar/yen in the short term given there is so much
volatility," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at Barclays.
The euro fell as low as 128.12 yen and last
traded at 128.72 yen, down 1.6 percent on the day.
Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.3238
, below last week's 3-month peak of $1.3304.
The euro earlier found support after Germany's Economy
Ministry said the economy picked up in the second quarter.
But euro gains were checked by rising peripheral bond yields
as Germany's Constitutional Court started a two-day hearing on
the legality of the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme
that has defused the euro zone debt crisis.
A ruling is not expected until after German general
elections in September, but investors were nervous Bundesbank
chief Jens Weidmann, who will attend the court hearing, could
reiterate his opposition to the ECB programme.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar slid sharply to
hit its lowest since September 2010 at $0.9324.