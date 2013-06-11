* Fall in Japanese equities pushes dollar/yen lower
* Dollar losses versus yen seen as temporary
* Euro touches highest since February on Asmussen remarks
* Aussie slides to lowest level since September 2010
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, June 11 The yen soared on Tuesday
after the Bank of Japan decided not to announce additional
measures to curb recent volatility in the bond market, spurring
doubts about its commitment to easy money and causing steep
losses in the Japanese stock market.
Japan's currency gained more than 2 percent to hit 96.47 yen
per dollar after the BOJ held off extending the maximum
duration of its fixed-rate loans. Some had expected it to
stretch the duration to two years from one.
This prompted investors to unwind some of the hefty bets
against the yen they placed after the BOJ announced a $1.4
trillion stimulus program in early April. Japan's Nikkei index,
with which dollar/yen has been closely correlated in recent
weeks, closed down 1.5 percent.
The BoJ's restraint had a global impact as well, causing
world equity markets, bond prices and commodities to slump as
investors feared that major central banks are cooling their
commitment to the money-pumping that has buoyed markets.
"The BoJ's announcement was not necessarily significant,
but headed into the meeting there was some hope they would
extend the lending terms and they disappointed on that end,"
said Vassili Serebriakov, foreign exchange strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York.
The dollar last traded at 96.86 yen, down 1.9 percent
on the day.
"When it comes down to it, the BoJ announcement was not the
main catalyst for the yen's rise, but rather a general risk-off
environment stemming from a slide in higher-yielding emerging
market currencies," he said.
Many investments in these emerging market currencies were
funded in yen, which can be borrowed for interest rates that are
among the lowest in the world.
In the options market, one-month dollar/yen implied
volatility, a measure of expected price swings and a
gauge of options pricing, traded near its highest level in more
than a year at around 15 percent.
More yen gains could see the dollar drop toward 95.96 yen,
the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud - a closely followed
technical indicator - and Friday's low of 94.975 yen.
"What we are seeing is position-squaring in a highly
volatile environment and we could retest the June lows of 95/96,
but ultimately that will be a buying opportunity and we
forecast dollar/yen at 108 by the end of the fourth quarter,"
Serebriakov said.
Most analysts expect yen weakness to return as the BoJ's
aggressive stimulus is contrasted eventually with the U.S.
Federal Reserve's asset purchase program. Last week's relatively
healthy U.S. nonfarm payrolls report has spurred expectations
that the Fed will start reducing its monthly purchases of $85
billion per month later this year.
The Fed's bond-buying program is viewed as negative for the
dollar as it is tantamount to printing money.
The euro fell as low as 128.12 yen and last traded
at 128.58 yen, down 1.8 percent on the day.
Germany's Constitutional Court, meanwhile, started a two-day
hearing on the legality of the European Central Bank bond-buying
scheme that has defused the euro zone debt crisis.
A ruling is not expected until after German general
elections in September, but investors were nervous that
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who will attend the court
hearing, could reiterate his opposition to the ECB programme.
The euro briefly traded above $1.33 after European Central
Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen told the court that
the ECB's bond-buying scheme must be unlimited to show the ECB
is serious about defending price stability but is in effect
limited by its focus on shorter maturity bonds.
The euro rose as high as $1.3314 shortly after his remarks,
its highest since late February. Gains were pared headed into
Europe's stock market close, with the euro last trading at
$1.3274, up 0.1 percent on the day.
The euro earlier found support after Germany's economy
ministry said the economy picked up in the second quarter.
Having bumped up against and retested major resistance at
$1.33, euro/dollar is now at a critical juncture, according to
James Chen, chief technical strategist at City Index Group.
"A strong breakout above $1.33 would clearly confirm a
bullish trend continuation, with further upside resistance
targets around $1.35 and then $1.37," he said.
"If $1.33 is respected as resistance with a turn back to the
downside, the major intermediate support objective remains
around the key $1.30 level," he said.
Meanwhile, the higher-yielding Australian dollar slid
sharply to hit its lowest since September 2010 at $0.9324,
according to Reuters data.