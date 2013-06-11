* Fall in Japanese equities pushes dollar/yen lower
* Dollar losses versus yen seen as temporary
* Euro touches highest since February on Asmussen remarks
* Aussie slides to lowest level since September 2010
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 11 The yen rose sharply versus
the euro and U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan
refrained from making additional moves to curb recent bond
market volatility, raising doubts over its commitment to easy
monetary policy aimed at boosting growth.
The lack of action by the BOJ to try to reduce wide price
swings in the local bond market had a cascading effect of
sending stock prices sharply lower in Tokyo and setting a
negative tone throughout global markets for the trading day.
Japan's Nikkei index, with which dollar/yen has been closely
correlated in recent weeks, closed down 1.5 percent.
In the currency markets, the yen's 3 percent rise against
the greenback, and nearly as much against the euro, was fuelled
by an unwinding of some hefty bets against the Japanese currency
after the BOJ announced a $1.4 trillion stimulus program in
early April. Loose monetary policy typically leads to a weaker
currency.
During the New York trading session the yen buying
accelerated after a weak auction for U.S. 3-year Treasury notes,
which briefly caused a spike higher in yields.
"I think that scared the market ... as soon as investors saw
a bit of pressure on yields it led investors to sell equities
and position cutting across the board, including foreign
exchange," said Steven Englander, global head of currency
strategy at CitiFX in New York.
A subsequent report from the Nikkei News Service saying
Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to force losses on
investors of troubled financial institutions, if necessary, to
reduce the burden on taxpayers, was cited as a contributing
factor to yen buying but not the main late day fuel for the
rally.
"Generally FX markets have been fairly volatile and choppy,
liquidity is even more poor than usual on a summer afternoon,"
said Brian Daingerfield, currency strategist at RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"While those events (auction and Nikkei story) may have been
catalysts for the move lower, the reasons behind the overall
strength in the yen this afternoon in New York were more due to
positioning and low liquidity," said Daingerfield.
Japan's currency strengthened to 95.60 against the
greenback, a gain of more than three percent which marked its
biggest one-day percentage move since March 16, 2011. At the end
of the day, the dollar traded at 96.04, off 2.73 percent.
The euro fell to a low of 127.07 yen before recovering to
130.91, a loss of 2.32 percent on the day.
Much of the move for the yen happened during Asian and
European trading hours after the BOJ held off extending the
maximum duration of its fixed-rate loans. Some had expected it
to stretch the duration to two years from one.
The BoJ's restraint had a global impact as well, causing
world equity markets, bond prices and commodities to slump as
investors feared that major central banks are cooling their
commitment to the money-pumping that has buoyed markets.
Analysts point to the sell-off in emerging markets as
another factor for general uneasiness percolating through global
markets, fuelled in part by the sign of restraint from the BOJ.
Many investments in these emerging market currencies were
funded in yen, which can be borrowed for interest rates that are
among the lowest in the world.
In the options market, one-month dollar/yen implied
volatility, a measure of expected price swings and a
gauge of options pricing, traded near its highest level in more
than a year at around 15 percent.
BOND BUYING
Most analysts expect yen weakness to return as the BoJ's
aggressive stimulus is contrasted eventually with the U.S.
Federal Reserve's asset purchase program. Last week's relatively
healthy U.S. nonfarm payrolls report has spurred expectations
that the Fed will start reducing its monthly purchases of $85
billion per month later this year.
The Fed's bond-buying program is viewed as negative for the
dollar as it is tantamount to printing money.
Germany's Constitutional Court, meanwhile, started a two-day
hearing on the legality of the European Central Bank bond-buying
scheme that has defused the euro zone debt crisis.
A ruling is not expected until after German general
elections in September, but investors were nervous that
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who will attend the court
hearing, could reiterate his opposition to the ECB programme.
The euro touched a high of $1.3317 and hovered there with a
gain of 0.45 percent. The gains, which put it at its
highest point since late February, came after European Central
Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen told the court that
the ECB's bond-buying scheme must be unlimited to show the ECB
is serious about defending price stability but is in effect
limited by its focus on shorter maturity bonds.
Meanwhile, the higher-yielding Australian dollar slid
sharply to hit its lowest since September 2010 at $0.9324,
according to Reuters data.