* Dollar recovers vs yen after sharp fall
* Dollar index rebounds as investors hunt bargains
* Euro slips after hitting 3-1/2-month high against dollar
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, June 12 The dollar recovered lost
ground against the yen on Wednesday after a sharp selloff the
previous day as investors sought to buy at cheaper levels while
remaining focused on central bank stimulus.
Uncertainty on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will pare back
its ultra-loose monetary policy weighed on the dollar in early
European trade, but traders said investors were buying it at
lower levels headed into New York trade given the U.S. economy
was in better shape than the euro zone and Japan.
Deleveraging, monetary policy and positioning have been
driving markets and "today, markets are retracing some of the
losses suffered in the last few sessions," said Camilla Sutton,
chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
"Increasingly, monetary policy appears to have reached its
limit in terms of stimulus," she said, noting that the Fed
appears to be moving towards stepping out of quantitative easing
while the BoJ has aggressive policy in place, but is not eager
to add.
"Accordingly there appears to have been a rapid shift to
de-lever, which has weighed heavily on emerging market
currencies and the carry trade," she said.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 81.210, off a
3-1/2 month low of 81.034 struck on Tuesday. The dollar last
traded up 0.6 percent against the yen at 96.56 yen.
"We are seeing a shakeout of the long dollar/short yen
trade, given that the BOJ has refrained from taking additional
measures," said Mankash Jain, head of FX and Investment
Management at hedge fund Solo Capital.
"But we expect the BOJ to address the issue and look to buy
dollar/yen at 96 yen, with stops at 95 yen for an eventual move
to 99 yen."
Yen shorts were squeezed after the Bank of Japan
disappointed investors hoping for an extension in the maximum
duration of its fixed-rate loans to try and quell volatility in
the bond market.
Doubts about the Bank of Japan's commitment to easy monetary
policy aimed at boosting growth had caused Japanese stocks to
fall and the dollar to drop 3 percent against the yen on Tuesday
as investors unwound hefty bets against the Japanese currency.
Global stock markets and emerging market assets were also
sold off on Tuesday, hit by expectations that the Federal
Reserve may start to taper its bond buying plan later this year.
That drove investors to the safety of the most liquid
currencies like the yen and the dollar. Of the two, the yen is
preferred during times of market turmoil.
LONG DOLLARS
Since the start of this year, speculators and long-term
investors have been building favorable dollar positions on the
back of good first-quarter U.S. economic data. Some are now
trimming those bets and booking profits.
"Q2 U.S. economic data is softer and this appears to be
limiting investors' desire to lengthen dollar positions despite
the greenback's safe-haven status," Jane Foley, senior
strategist at Rabobank wrote in a note.
Given that confidence in the euro zone was better than a
year ago, investors were hesitant to build large bets against
the common currency.
The euro hit a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar in early
European trade, rising to $1.3334, before later gave up gains to
trade at $1.3288, down 0.2 percent.
The euro remains vulnerable to losses should the region's
economy remain in a prolonged recession and if borrowing costs
for some of the most indebted euro zone countries rise. European
Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet on Tuesday said
the ECB had room to cut interest rates further.