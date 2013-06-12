U.S. Senate banking chair wants financial rules reform by early 2018
March 30 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday he wants to pass a major piece of bank reform legislation by early next year at the latest.
NEW YORK, June 12 Euro gains accelerated versus the U.S. dollar in late morning New York trade on Wednesday, sending the single currency to its highest level in nearly four months.
The euro rose as high as $1.3346, its highest since Feb. 20. It last traded as $1.3338, up 0.2 percent on the day.
However, trade was light and illiquid, according to a trader.
The euro reached its peak as European shares closed lower amid concerns over Greek politics.
March 30 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday he wants to pass a major piece of bank reform legislation by early next year at the latest.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 30 The governor of Kansas on Thursday vetoed a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid for the poor under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) because the measure was not fiscally responsible and would still fund Planned Parenthood.