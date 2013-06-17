* Market seen range-bound ahead of Fed decision on Wednesday
* Some expect Bernanke to soothe concerns Fed could exit QE
* Dollar extends gains after Empire State, housing data
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 17 The dollar rose against the
yen for the first time in five trading sessions on Monday, as
stock markets rallied on expectations the Federal Reserve's
policy announcement this week will reassure investors that
monetary stimulus will remain in place.
The U.S. currency extended its gains after data showed
growth in New York state's manufacturing sector picked up in
June, while sentiment among U.S. homebuilders surged to the
highest in seven years.
Speculation the Fed will start winding down its stimulus
program has led to a selloff in global equities, helping the yen
post its best weekly gain in nearly four years against the
dollar last week. The yen has exhibited a close inverse
relationship with equities, especially Japanese shares.
Investors are hoping that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will
reassure markets that the central bank's policy will stay
accommodative. Such comments could revive investor appetite for
riskier assets and pressure the low-yielding yen, analysts said.
But they added that fading hopes of tapering by the Fed could
see the dollar struggle to make meaningful gains.
"The dollar has been selling off over the last week or so,
so I think it probably has more room to gain than to lose," said
John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Inc in Washington.
"That said, if (Bernanke) comes out and basically shoots down
any idea of tapering back QE this year, then obviously the
dollar is going to weaken on that news."
The dollar rose 0.9 percent to 94.91 yen, helped by
gains in Japan's Nikkei share average. U.S. and European
stocks also climbed. It had earlier hit a session low of 94.08
yen, not far from a two-month low of 93.78 yen set on Thursday.
Support is seen around 93.57, the 38.2 percent retracement of
its September-May rally.
"It's a bit difficult to call what Bernanke will say, but
our best-case scenario is he will try to soothe bond market
volatility, and that should help dollar/yen," said Tom Levinson,
currency strategist at ING. "If he is able to do that,
dollar/yen should be able to find a base at 93.50 yen."
Futures positioning, which showed a decline of long dollar
bets from extreme levels last week, could also support a bounce
in the dollar after the Fed meeting, analysts at BNP Paribas
said.
The value of the dollar's net long position -- or bets on
further gains -- fell to $28.28 billion in the week ended June
11, from $39.12 billion the previous week. In late May, long
dollar bets hit $43.77 billion, the highest since at least June
2008.
Higher-yielding assets have been the victim of
disappointment over Japan's lack of new policy moves and
uncertainty about the Fed. Those factors have led to wild swings
in Tokyo shares and forced investors to unwind short yen
positions in recent weeks.
The yen also weakened against other major currencies, with
the euro rising 0.8 percent to 126.54 yen, within
sight of a two-month trough of 124.95 hit last week. The
Australian dollar gained 0.6 percent and the Canadian
dollar rose 0.8 percent.
Over the medium term, with the Fed chief likely to reiterate
that the U.S. economy will continue to grow, prospects for the
dollar appear to be bright, analysts said.
"Fundamentally, the U.S. economic acceleration this summer
and the Fed's first steps towards the exit in third-quarter 2013
should lift the dollar through the second half of the year. We
see dollar/yen at 110 yen and euro/dollar at $1.20 by year end,"
Societe Generale said in a note.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3330, not far off
a 3-1/2 month high of $1.3390 set on Thursday.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 80.813.