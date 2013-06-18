* Markets wait for Fed to clarify stimulus stance
* Bernanke likely to soothe market fears
* Euro hits 4-month high after German data, then retreats
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 18 The U.S. dollar rose against
most other major currencies on Tuesday as some traders bet the
Federal Reserve may signal it's close to reducing its
bond-buying program aimed at propping up the economy.
The yen lost more than 1 percent against the dollar,
retreating a recent two-month high. The yen rallied sharply last
week as uncertainty about Fed sparked a sell-off in global
stocks and drove investors to the safe-haven Japanese currency.
The Financial Times reported on Monday the Fed was likely to
signal that a move to reduce the program was close. A winding
down of the central bank's $85 billion-a-month bond purchase
would boost the dollar, which has been hit by the Fed's
money-printing program over the past several years.
"After yesterday's FT article, investors are starting to
hedge against the risk of possibly talk of Fed tapering maybe as
early as September," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The Fed concludes its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday
and Bernanke will hold a press conference after the meeting.
While many in markets see the Fed trimming its asset
purchases this year, most see higher overnight interest rates as
distant. Foreign exchange analysts say Bernanke will try to
soothe investor nerves and that this explains the dollar's rise
against the yen.
"Bernanke will try to downplay the tightening impact of
tapering quantitative easing, which could help ease some of the
concerns in the market... this could help dollar/yen head
higher," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU in London.
The dollar rose 1.1 percent to 95.54 yen having hit a
two-month low of 93.78 yen on Thursday. A reported options
expiry at 95.35 yen could keep the pair close to that level.
HSBC strategist Daragh Maher expects Bernanke to emphasize
that any scaling back of Fed stimulus will depend on data.
"While this should be generally dollar bullish, if volatility
rises it could see dollar/yen lose ground."
Since Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called late last
year for radical monetary easing to revive the economy,
dollar/yen has been driven higher by rises in Japanese share
prices.
But worries China is slowing coupled with talk of the Fed
withdrawing stimulus led to a stocks selloff and a sharp rise in
volatility. This drove investors to the yen which tends to
benefit in times of market turmoil.
One-month dollar/yen implied volatility jumped to two-year
highs and was last trading at around 15 percent.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.3358, having reached a
four-month high of $1.3399 after ZEW data showed German
analyst and investor sentiment rose in June.
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said the bank was
"ready to act" if needed, although recent signs of market
stabilization meant monetary policy was proving effective.
The dollar briefly hit a session peak versus the yen, while
the euro extended gains after data showed U.S. consumer prices
rose in May and a gauge of underlying price pressures showed
signs of stabilizing after a long decline, a potential comfort
to Federal Reserve policymakers who would like to see stronger
inflation.
Other data showed an increase in groundbreaking at home
construction site.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus a
basket of currencies, gained 0.1 percent to 80.877.