* Fed officials play down chances of imminent stimulus
withdrawal
* Some analysts question whether dollar rally too far, too
fast
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 25 The dollar rose for a fifth
straight session on Tuesday after a slew of positive economic
data boosted optimism about the U.S. recovery and added to
expectations the Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus
measures.
The upbeat economic numbers have bolstered stocks and lifted
U.S. Treasury yields, which in turn supported the dollar. The
greenback has gained 3.5 percent so far this year against a
major currency basket and 12.7 percent versus the yen.
"The better U.S. data today was a big positive driver for
the dollar and the bias overall is still for dollar strength in
the wake of the FOMC statement last week," said Brian Kim,
currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Data showed on Tuesday that durable good orders increased by
a better-than-expected 3.6 percent in May as demand rose for
goods ranging from aircraft to machinery.
Separate data showed prices of U.S. single-family homes
jumped in April to rack up their biggest annual gain in seven
years, while a second report indicated sales of new U.S.
single-family homes rose to their highest in nearly five years
in May, confirming the housing market's strengthening tone.
And in the final first-tier data report released on Tuesday,
U.S. consumer confidence jumped in June to its highest in over
five years.
"Today's data was unequivocally good news for the economy,"
said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington. "But for Fed taper talk to
really take flight, investors would want to see more concrete
signs of improvement in the U.S. labor market."
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a
basket of six major currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 82.563 for
its fifth straight day of gains and remained near Monday's near
three-week peak of 82.841.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 97.76 yen, off
Monday's two-week high of 98.70.
The euro surrendered early gains and was last down 0.2
percent at $1.3095, after Monday's low of $1.3058, its
weakest level since June 5.
Earlier in the session, the dollar index slipped on Monday's
comments from Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota
and Dallas Fed chief Richard Fisher who both reassured investors
fearing the impact of the Fed eventually tapering its monthly
$85 billion bond-buying program.
"The dollar has been trading on Fed speculation for the last
two weeks," said John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Inc
in Washington. "Yesterday, comments from two Fed officials were
more dovish than Bernanke but attention has now shifted to
durable goods which were good for the 'tapering sooner'
argument."
Still, despite the good data, investors also cautioned that
the dollar's rally may have been too far, too fast.
"Whatever dollar rally we have today will be limited in
scope," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign
exchange strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "We have
had a good run and the market will focus on nonfarm payrolls
(reports) going forward."
Schlossberg added that investors will also want to see the
housing market recovery continue in the face of higher mortgage
interest rates as yields rise.
Also on Tuesday IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said
Fed talk of exiting its stimulus could spur volatility in global
markets, and that recent movements had been exaggerated.
Volatility has also jumped due to turmoil in Chinese
markets, which have been roiled by concerns about a potential
money market squeeze. To calm nerves, China's central bank said
it would guide markets to reasonable rates.
Some $4.6 billion in euros changed hands globally as of
Tuesday afternoon, using Reuters Dealing data, while $2.4
billion in yen traded.