* ADP shows more jobs created than expected in U.S. private
sector
* U.S. jobless claims fall for 2nd straight week
* Euro hits five-week low versus dollar on Portugal woes
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 3 The safe-haven yen reigned
supreme on Wednesday as political instability in Egypt and
Portugal prompted investors to seek refuge in the Japanese
currency, although it did trim gains against the dollar after
data showed a stabilizing U.S. labor market.
The yen was broadly supported by worries about the Egyptian
unrest, which pushed oil to a 14-month peak. Investors were
concerned that tensions in Egypt could destabilize the whole
Middle East region and cause disruptions in crude supply.
Political turmoil in Portugal also underpinned the yen
against the euro, which fell after four straight days of gains.
"International developments are having an affect in the
currency market and that's why the yen is higher," said Nick
Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo Securities
in New York.
"Obviously, the unresolved situation in Egypt and the
government resignations in Portugal are an issue. We're not only
seeing some of the G10 currencies weaken, but also emerging
market currencies."
The dollar however did get a modest reprieve against the yen
following data showing the U.S. private sector created more jobs
than expected in June, adding 188,000 positions, while U.S.
initial weekly jobless claims fell for a second straight week.
The reports boded well for Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
data and more importantly affirmed a growing conviction the
Federal Reserve will scale back its quantitative easing (QE)
program sooner than expected.
"The U.S. labor market numbers do signal a better number for
Friday's employment report and just add to the QE tapering
message and that's positive for the dollar," said Greg Moore,
currency strategist, at TD Securities in Toronto.
A U.S. service sector report for June, however, was far from
stellar, showing growth at the slowest pace in more than three
years. The Institute for Supply Management's services index fell
to 52.2 last month from 53.7 in May, short of economists'
forecasts for a gain to 54.
Investors, however, took comfort from the survey's
employment gauge which rose to 54.7 from 50.1 in May. That
should further add to optimism about Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls report, which is expected to show job gains of 165,000
last month and an unemployment rate of 7.5 percent.
In midday New York trading, the dollar fell 0.9 percent to
99.71 yen, slightly recovering from the day's lows of
99.24 yen. The euro was also hit, down 0.9 percent at 129.43 yen
.
Europe's common currency earlier hit a five-week low against
the dollar after political tension in Portugal pushed up the
borrowing costs of lower-rated euro zone countries. The euro
fell to $1.2921, its lowest since late May. It was last
flat at $1.2985.
The resignation earlier this week of two ministers
threatened to force an election over continued budget austerity,
risking Portugal's goal of exiting its 78-billion-euro bailout
and returning to regular bond markets next year.
Portuguese 10-year bond yields topped 8
percent and equities slid as media reports said two
more government ministers were ready to resign after the finance
and foreign ministers quit earlier this week.
Spanish and Italian yields also
rose on worries the euro zone was set for another round of
instability.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the currency's
value against a basket of currencies, fell 0.3 percent at 83.298
, off an earlier five-week peak of 83.717.
Traders were cautious before a U.S. Independence Day holiday
on Thursday that could spark volatile movements due to low
volumes.
However, expectations the Fed will scale back stimulus while
other central banks are more likely to ease policy are expected
to support the dollar.
In other currencies, the higher-yielding Australian dollar
slid to a near three-year low of US$0.9052 after
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens said he was
surprised by the resilience of the currency.
The Aussie dollar last traded at US$0.9082, down 0.7 percent
on the day.