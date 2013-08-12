* U.S. retail sales, other data this week could support
dollar
* Dollar drops, recovers vs yen as Japan growth data
disappoints
* Euro zone GDP data on Wednesday could pressure euro lower
vs dollar
NEW YORK, Aug 12 The dollar rallied on Monday on
anticipation that U.S. economic data this week will prompt the
Federal Reserve to scale back its monetary stimulus program
sooner rather than later.
Investors and analysts say the near-term outlook for the
dollar hinges on the data, such as Tuesday's retail sales
reading, which most expect to be strong.
Earlier this year, the debate on when the Fed may act on
curtailing stimulus measures pushed the dollar higher but in
recent weeks the dollar has lagged as investors cooled to the
idea of the Fed acting as soon as next month.
"Traders may have begun positioning for outperformance by
the U.S. dollar to start the week," said Christopher Vecchio,
currency analyst at DailyFX in New York. "Certainly, if U.S.
economic data picks back up, the QE3 taper trade may come back
in full force, as it was active in April, May, and June."
Economic growth data from the euro zone countries due on
Wednesday, which the current Thomson Reuters poll puts at a gain
of 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, could lead to further gains
for the greenback.
"While the ECB (European Central Bank) doesn't focus on
growth ... of course the lower a GDP figure the more likely the
markets adjust their expectations for more ECB rate cuts and
therefore leading to a possibly weaker euro," said Tatjana
Michel, director of currency analysis at Charles Schwab in San
Francisco.
"We will have a quiet August. I don't think the GDP data
will weaken it too much but if there is a slight disappointment
maybe it heads towards $1.32 or $1.3150," she said, adding that
she is not too euro bearish at this point in time.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket
of six currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 81.395, moving
away from the seven-week low it touched last week.
The dollar initially weakened against the yen on Monday
following disappointing Japanese economic growth figures that
prompted investors to trim their exposure to risk, but then rose
as investors bought on the dips.
The data showed Japan's economy grew by an annualized 2.6
percent in the period from April to June, a third straight
quarter of expansion but slower than expected.
The dollar bounced back after running into bids near 96.00
yen as buyers emerged at lower levels. The U.S. currency was
last up 0.6 percent at 96.80 yen, pulling away from a
seven-week low set last Thursday. An option expiration was
reported at 96.00 yen.
Analysts added the yen, which usually attracts buyers in
times of market stress, could gain if Japanese stocks continue
to fall on poor economic data.
But some strategists warned the data could weigh on the yen
if it persuades the Bank of Japan to loosen policy.
"If data is disappointing in Japan then there is more room
for policy response by the BOJ and that would be yen negative,"
said Chris Walker, FX strategist at Barclays Capital in London,
adding that Barclays forecasts the dollar at 98 yen in one
month.
The euro was down 0.29 percent to $1.3303. Support
was cited around $1.3269, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement
of the July 2-8 uptrend.
The euro zone single currency was under pressure after
German news magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday that the
Bundesbank was warning that Greece would need more financial
assistance by early next year.
Data on Monday showed the Greek economy, which was facing
its sixth consecutive year of recession in 2013, had shrunk at
an annual pace of 4.6 percent in the second quarter.
"I believe the contagion risk has gone down a lot since the
last time Greece was in the news. A lot is already priced into
the euro and people are just expecting it to happen, therefore
I'm not seeing it have a great affect on the euro right now,"
said Michel of Charles Schwab.