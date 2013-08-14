* Euro rises briefly after euro zone lifts out of recession
* Gains muted because of strengthening dollar
* Dollar pares gains vs euro, falls vs yen after US PPI data
NEW YORK, Aug 14 The euro was little changed
against the dollar on Wednesday despite data showing the euro
zone had emerged in the second quarter from its longest
recession since its inception.
The euro initially jumped on the news but elevated U.S.
Treasury yields and growing expectations the Federal Reserve
will begin to scale back stimulus as early as next month
continued to bolster the dollar, and the euro's gains faded.
As the New York session began, the dollar's strength against
the euro was blunted by a report that showed U.S. producer
prices were flat in July, pointing to very little inflationary
pressure, which could add to worries at the Fed that inflation
is running too low. The dollar fell against the yen.
"The recent weakness in the euro is not so much a function
of any fundamental problem in the region but rather a reaction
to the strengthening dollar as the market continues to price in
the prospect of a taper (of Fed bond buying) in September," said
Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange at BK
Asset Management in New York.
The euro was last little changed at $1.3258, off an
earlier high of $1.3278. Traders cited stop-loss sell orders
below $1.3230 and a break there could see it slip to $1.3155/85.
With stronger-than-expected growth in the currency bloc's
largest economies, Germany and France, hauling the euro zone out
of six consecutive quarters of contraction, analysts said a
fragile recovery was probably taking hold.
The euro zone economy grew 0.3 percent, beating the 0.2
percent forecast of economists in a Reuters poll, but this
failed to push the euro much higher than its level after the
numbers from the two big economies were released.
"Today's improvements in second quarter, 2013 GDP across the
board - French, German, and broader euro-zone figures all beat
expectations - failed to produce a positive reaction in the euro
despite the implications of a rebounding Europe," said
Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
"Certainly, failure by the euro to appreciate on strong data may
be a warning sign that further weakness is due."
With recovery in the euro zone still fragile and some of its
peripheral economies still struggling, the European Central Bank
is expected to keep rates at record lows for an extended period.
By contrast, expectations that the Fed will "taper" its
monthly $85 billion in bond buying from September were gaining
momentum.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday he
could not rule out the Fed reducing stimulus from next month but
added that U.S. economic performance was too mixed for the U.S.
central bank to lay out a detailed plan.
The dollar was down and off Tuesday's one-week high against
a basket of currencies, a high that was hit after upbeat U.S.
retail sales data sent Treasury yields sharply higher. Ten-year
Treasury yields last stood at 2.701 percent on
Wednesday.
The dollar index edged down 0.1 percent to 81.6792,
having climbed more than 1 percent from its Aug. 8 trough.
Traders reported steady corporate demand for dollars and
said further gains would hinge on upcoming U.S. data.
Attention now shifts to Thursday's release of U.S. industrial
production and consumer inflation reports.
Sterling rose 0.6 percent against the dollar,
however, as market participants brought forward expectations of
a Bank of England interest rate hike on improving UK data and a
surprise division among policymakers over the bank's rate
guidance. The pound is the best performing of the 36 most
actively traded currencies against the dollar month to date with
a 2.1 percent gain.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 98.18 yen and
traders said a move above 98.50 looked difficult in the near
term.