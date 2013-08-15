* Data on factory activity causes volatile swings in dlr
* Surprising drop in U.S. weekly jobless claims in focus
NEW YORK Aug 15 The dollar climbed to a near
two-week high against the euro and a more than one-week high
against the yen on Thursday, but surrendered gains as data gave
conflicting pictures of the strength of the U.S. economic
recovery, muddying views on when the Federal Reserve will begin
trimming stimulus.
A surprisingly sharp drop in initial U.S. weekly claims for
jobless benefits and an inflation figure for July that was in
line with expectations supported views that the Fed will begin
shifting its policy stance sooner rather than later, driving the
dollar higher.
But the dollar surrendered gains against the yen after data
showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region weakened
in August as new orders fell and the pace of hiring slowed.
"The underlying sentiment in the currency markets is fast
shifting to pro-dollar and the reason is rising U.S. interest
rates," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. "The real
currency action is in the Treasury market where the yield on the
10-year bond is at a two year high."
Higher U.S. yields raise the attractiveness of
dollar-denominated assets.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3249.
Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.3 percent at 97.85 yen
. The euro earlier touched its lowest level against the
dollar since Aug. 2 while the dollar rose to its highest against
the yen since Aug. 5.
The greenback's fortunes have been tied for months to
expectations of when the U.S. central bank will start to taper
its monthly asset purchases from the current $85 billion. It
slid more than 4 percent against a basket of major currencies
between July 9 and Aug. 8, and has risen since then.
Remarks by the president of the St. Louis Fed, James
Bullard, late on Wednesday added to the uncertainty, with
Bullard saying he had not made up his mind if next month's
policy meeting would be too soon to start curbing bond buying,
as he was wary of being too aggressive.
"This sort of broad two-way bouncing around in the dollar is
what we are going to see in the near term, until the market has
some certainty on Fed tapering, and that probably won't come
until the Fed actually announces it," said Adam Cole, global
head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London.
But the ongoing debate about when the Fed will taper was
pushed aside by the initial weekly jobless claims report, data
that is usually ignored by the Street. Last week's jobless
claims marked the lowest level since November 2007. U.S.
Treasuries yields hit their highest level in two years on
Thursday after the data.
Benchmark 10-year notes yields US10YT=RR rose as high as
2.823 percent, the highest since Aug. 1, 2011. Thirty-year bond
yields US30YT=RR increased to 3.838 percent, the highest since
Aug. 8, 2011.
U.S. consumer prices rose as expected in July, which could
comfort Fed officials worried about low inflation as they weigh
trimming the central bank's massive bond-buying program.
. One sticking point for Fed policymakers had been the level of
U.S. inflation, which is below the Fed's target.
The yen had earlier risen against the dollar after Japan's
chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, and Finance Minister
Taro Aso played down a story in the Nikkei business daily that
the government was considering cutting the corporate tax rate.