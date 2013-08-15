* Dollar falls, after touching August peaks against euro and
yen
* Data on factory activity causes volatile swings in dollar
* Surprising drop in U.S. weekly jobless claims in focus
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Aug 15 The dollar fell broadly in a
topsy-turvy trading day on Thursday but not before it reached
fresh August peaks against the euro and yen amid a cross-current
of economic data that muddies the view on when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will start trimming its stimulus measures.
A surprisingly sharp drop in initial U.S. weekly claims for
jobless benefits and an inflation figure for July that was in
line with expectations supported views that the Fed will begin
shifting its policy stance sooner rather than later, driving the
dollar higher.
But the dollar surrendered gains against the yen after data
showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region weakened
in August as new orders fell and the pace of hiring slowed.
At one point the greenback reached a near-two week high of
$1.3205 against the euro and 1-1/2 week peak of 98.64 yen before
suffering from a sharp sell-off midday.
"(The dollar selloff) happened really on one trade in very
thin market conditions. It was across the board against the U.S.
dollar, not just the euro," said Michael Woolfolk, global market
strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
Contributing to the greenback's weakness was a general
selling of U.S. Treasuries and a steep drop in U.S. equities,
although stocks did come off their lows of the day.
"As a result of today's initial jobless claims number, the
street is going to be marking up the expectations of a positive
non-farm payrolls report in September, so that could seal the
deal really on a September taper. That is of course being viewed
as negative for bonds," and therefore negative for the dollar on
a flow of funds basis.
The decline in U.S. Treasuries lifted their yields,
ultimately making them more attractive for fresh investment. The
benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is hovering just under a
two-year high of 2.823 percent reached on Thursday.
Higher U.S. yields raise the attractiveness of
dollar-denominated assets in the long-run, but for now there has
been an unprecedented bloodletting by foreigners selling U.S.
Treasuries in anticipation of a slowdown in purchases made by
the Fed to help spur economic growth.
Foreign investors sold $66.9 billion in long-term U.S.
securities for a fifth consecutive month in June, out of which
they dumped $40.8 billion in U.S. Treasuries alone.
The euro rebounded to trade at $1.3356, up 0.75
percent while the dollar dropped to 97.34 yen, down 0.81 percent
on the day.
The greenback's fortunes have been tied for months to
expectations of when the U.S. central bank will start to taper
its monthly asset purchases from the current $85 billion. It
slid more than 4 percent against a basket of major currencies
between July 9 and Aug. 8, and has risen since then.
Remarks by the president of the St. Louis Fed, James
Bullard, late on Wednesday added to the uncertainty, with
Bullard saying he had not made up his mind if next month's
policy meeting would be too soon to start curbing bond buying,
as he was wary of being too aggressive.
"This sort of broad two-way bouncing around in the dollar is
what we are going to see in the near term, until the market has
some certainty on Fed tapering, and that probably won't come
until the Fed actually announces it," said Adam Cole, global
head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London.
But the ongoing debate about when the Fed will taper was
pushed aside by the initial weekly jobless claims report, data
that is usually ignored by the Street. Last week's jobless
claims marked the lowest level since November 2007. U.S.
Treasuries yields hit their highest level in two years on
Thursday after the data.
U.S. consumer prices rose as expected in July, which could
comfort Fed officials worried about low inflation as they weigh
trimming the central bank's massive bond-buying program.
One sticking point for Fed policymakers had been the level of
U.S. inflation, which is below the Fed's target.