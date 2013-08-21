* Fed sheds little light on reduction of Fed asset buying * But analysts say September tapering intact By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 21 The dollar gained across the board on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in July suggested that the U.S. central bank was on track to taper its asset-buying program next month. The minutes showed differences in opinion among members of the Federal Open Market Committee as to when the Fed should start winding down its bond purchases. The overall view, however, was that the minutes did not materially change the market's expectation of a September tapering. "The July FOMC minutes...show a Fed that did not wish to alter the message it gave following the June FOMC meeting and the semi-annual statement and did not wish to alter market expectations," said Alan Ruskin, global head of foreign exchange strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York. "That does not smack of a Fed going out of its way to fight the back-up in bond yields." The euro hit a session low against the dollar at $1.3334 after the release of the Fed minutes and was last at $1.3370 , down 0.4 percent. On Tuesday, it reached $1.3452, according to Reuters data, the highest since Feb. 14. Against the yen, the dollar rose to a session high at 97.98 and last changed hands at 97.78, up 0.5 percent. FOMC members also acknowledged that the unemployment rate has dropped considerably since the third round of quantitative easing began. Analysts said the August nonfarm payrolls data, due on September 6, will be closely watched by investors and policymakers to determine whether the improvement in the labor market is enough to justify scaling back the stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 81.171. Growth-linked, commodity currencies extended their losses as global equity markets came under pressure. The Australian dollar was down 0.4 percent at US$0.9039. The New Zealand dollar slid 0.9 percent to US$0.7900.