* Fed sheds little light on reduction of Fed asset buying
* But analysts say September tapering intact
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 21 The dollar gained across the
board on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's
meeting in July suggested that the U.S. central bank was on
track to taper its asset-buying program next month.
The minutes showed differences in opinion among members of
the Federal Open Market Committee as to when the Fed should
start winding down its bond purchases. The overall view,
however, was that the minutes did not materially change the
market's expectation of a September tapering.
"The July FOMC minutes...show a Fed that did not wish to
alter the message it gave following the June FOMC meeting and
the semi-annual statement and did not wish to alter market
expectations," said Alan Ruskin, global head of foreign exchange
strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
"That does not smack of a Fed going out of its way to fight
the back-up in bond yields."
The euro hit a session low against the dollar at $1.3334
after the release of the Fed minutes and was last at $1.3370
, down 0.4 percent. On Tuesday, it reached $1.3452,
according to Reuters data, the highest since Feb. 14.
Against the yen, the dollar rose to a session high at 97.98
and last changed hands at 97.78, up 0.5 percent.
FOMC members also acknowledged that the unemployment rate
has dropped considerably since the third round of quantitative
easing began.
Analysts said the August nonfarm payrolls data, due on
September 6, will be closely watched by investors and
policymakers to determine whether the improvement in the labor
market is enough to justify scaling back the stimulus.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 81.171.
Growth-linked, commodity currencies extended their losses as
global equity markets came under pressure. The Australian dollar
was down 0.4 percent at US$0.9039. The New Zealand
dollar slid 0.9 percent to US$0.7900.