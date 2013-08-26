* U.S. durables fall 7.3 percent in July, pressure dollar
* Dollar/yen dips, still close to highest in nearly 3 weeks
* Euro holds steady, dollar index all but flat
* Month-end positions should sway flows this week
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Aug 26 The dollar edged higher against
the euro on Monday as dismal U.S. durable goods data did little
to shift expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve's wind-down
of its stimulus program is around the corner.
Analysts said the Fed's rollback will be incremental given
that the data, which came after soft U.S. housing numbers last
week, suggested economic growth this quarter will probably not
accelerate as much as economists had forecast.
The Fed is seen erring on the side of caution after figures
showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods recorded
their biggest drop in nearly a year in July, and a gauge of
planned business spending on capital goods also tumbled.
The dollar fell against the euro immediately following the
durable goods report, but later recovered.
"The data is a sign that the uptick in interest rates is
hurting an economy struggling to gain traction in positive
growth territory," said Andres Bergero, chief corporate trader
at Bank of the West in San Ramon, California.
Bergero said the market is convinced that the Fed's tapering
will start next month, but because of the weak economic data the
reduction will be more like $10 billion instead of the $20
billion to $25 billion estimated earlier.
"The quick snapback in U.S. yields and the U.S. dollar
suggests that investors are no longer simply betting on a
tapering of quantitative easing, but the... taper speculation
has become data-centric."
The size of the Fed's pullback might also depend a lot on
the U.S. August payrolls report due on Sept. 6. Analysts said it
would take a very weak reading to push back the start date.
The U.S. central bank is expected to make an announcement at
the conclusion of its next policy making meeting on Sept. 18.
Month-end flows, ahead of the long U.S. Labor Day holiday
weekend, should influence price action this week.
Portfolio managers are either under or over-exposed to
certain currencies, according to Chris Tevere, senior currency
strategist at Forex.com in New York.
"Our model suggests they may be slightly over-hedged, namely
versus the euro," he said. "Consequently they may be too long
euros relative to the U.S. dollar and may need to unwind their
positioning over the coming days."
U.S. dollar net longs narrowed for a fifth straight week to
around $13.54 billion in the week ended Aug. 20, according to
the latest data available from the Commodities Futures Trading
Commission.
The euro, at $6.2 billion, held the largest long position
versus the dollar.
"Ultimately, we believe that timing of tapering will be less
important for the dollar than the ability of the U.S. economy to
generate faster growth over the last two quarters of the year,"
BNP Paribas said in a note.
"We stick with a long dollar/yen position for now."
In trading thinned by a holiday in London, the dollar index,
which is strongly correlated with 10-year U.S. yields, was flat
at 81.378, but not that far from a recent one-week high
of 81.719. Treasury yields, which move inversely to price, fell
on Monday.
The euro drifted lower to $1.3364, down 0.1 percent,
partly weighed by worries about Italy.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta met with a top official
from Silvio Berlusconi's center-right party on Monday to try to
defuse a dispute threatening to bring down Letta's fragile
ruling coalition.
Investors are worried that Italy's plans to mend its
finances will fall apart if the coalition crumbles and that a
period without a government could make it tricky for the
European Central Bank to shield it from market pressure.
Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.4 percent to 98.38 yen
, below Friday's high of 99.15 yen, the U.S. currency's
highest level since Aug. 5. It fell as low 98.19 after the
durables report, according to Reuters data.