* Dollar recovers against yen amid Syria tensions
* Yen falls as BoJ's Iwata says central bank will continue
* U.S. pending home sales drop, muddle Fed QE taper debate
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 28 The U.S. dollar rallied across
the board on Wednesday as investors sought the greenback's
safety given the possibility of Western military action in
Syria.
Investors, having bought the yen and Swiss franc a day
earlier amid Syria-related concerns, also locked in steep gains
in those currencies on Wednesday. The dollar, yen and Swiss
franc are considered safe havens in times of economic stress and
geopolitical turmoil.
The United Nations Security Council was set for a showdown
over Syria on Wednesday as Britain sought authorization for
Western military action that Russia called premature and seemed
certain to block.
"The dollar's rally is clearly related to Syria," said David
Starkey, senior market analyst, at Cambridge Mercantile Group in
Toronto. "Investors realize that the dollar is still the safest
currency to be in right now. Also momentum is indicating that
it's time for the dollar to pick up a little ground."
In midday trading, the dollar was up 0.7 percent at
97.66 yen, recovering from an intraday trough of 96.83 that
matched the low seen two weeks ago, according to Reuters data.
The yen had earlier slipped after Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Kikuo Iwata said the bank will continue its
quantitative easing until inflation stabilizes at 2 percent.
On Tuesday, the dollar had tumbled about 1.5 percent, its
biggest one-day drop against the Japanese currency since June
11. Reported options expiries at 97.00 yen and 97.70 yen could
keep the pair close to those levels.
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley
in London said a move above 98.15 yen would be a bullish signal
for the dollar, while analysts said that any further dips in the
pair would be limited and that the dollar may settle into a
range of roughly 96 yen to 99 yen.
The dollar was also up 0.6 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.9221 franc. The greenback was up 0.4 percent
against a basket of currencies at 81.514.
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the yen at 130.10 yen
. Against the dollar, the single currency was down 0.5
percent at $1.3322.
Analysts at Citi said the euro could struggle if the U.S.
Federal Reserve trimmed its stimulus which would tighten global
monetary conditions, raise peripheral funding costs, and hurt
the bloc's nascent recovery.
The market in general still believes the Fed will reduce its
bond purchases in September, but given the recent spate of weak
economic data, there are some economists saying that tapering
could be delayed especially in the light of the U.S. budget
debate next month.
U.S. pending home sales data on Wednesday showed a drop of
1.3 percent in July.
Jacob Oubina, senior U.S. economist with RBC Capital Markets
in New York, said it's all about the employment number next
week. "If you get strong data, the Fed is going to lock in with
tapering over the next couple of months ... We think it's going
be October because of the possible issues from the debt ceiling
fight in Washington in September.
With investors avoiding risk, growth-linked currencies
struggled. The Australian dollar was down 0.5 percent
at US$0.8920 and the New Zealand dollar was flat at
US$0.7800.