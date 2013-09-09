* Dollar weakens against key currencies except for the yen
* Euro zone sentiment data helps euro
* Australian dollar hits six-week high, aided by Chinese
data
NEW YORK, Sept 9 The dollar slipped against most
major currencies on Monday after last week's disappointing U.S.
jobs data fuelled uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve
will begin to taper its stimulus program this month.
The yen fell as Japanese stocks rallied following Tokyo's
winning bid to host the 2020 Olympics and as Japanese
second-quarter economic growth was revised up sharply. The yen
and Japanese stocks have held a strong negative correlation this
year.
Data Friday showing slower-than-expected U.S. job growth in
August, even as the jobless rate hit a 4-1/2 year-low, continued
to weigh on sentiment although the dollar did not undergo the
mauling it took on Friday.
"We're still re-evaluating the nonfarm payrolls release on
Friday," said Michael Woolfolk, global market strategist at BNY
Mellon in New York. "But the market does appear to be taking
this more in stride today and sentiment is the Fed will taper in
September despite the sour report."
The euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.3258, also lifted by
better-than-expected euro zone sentiment data. It hit a more
than one-week high of $1.3280, according to Reuters data.
The dollar index, the dollar against a basket of six
currencies, was down 0.4 percent at 81.803 on Monday, extending
Friday's 0.6 percent drop.
Expectations the Fed would announce that it will begin to
pare back its massive monthly bond purchases at its Sept. 17-18
policy meeting have buoyed the dollar lately and are largely
responsible for the 2.8 percent gain in the dollar index this
year. A reduction in stimulus will lift U.S. Treasury yields and
bolster the appeal of dollar-denominated assets.
Comments by two Federal Reserve officials suggested stimulus
unwinding was still on track.
While the euro was supported by the positive Sentix
sentiment data, investors were keeping a wary eye on Rome, where
the Italian Senate is set to begin a debate on whether to expel
former premier Silvio Berlusconi from parliament. If he is
ousted, the move could threaten the country's ruling coalition.
A looming German general election was also keeping the euro
in check.
"Volatility surrounding euro should pick up this week, as we
approach the German elections and Italian politics grab market
attention," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Higher volatility
and a central bank that stands ready to push back against higher
rates should weaken euro, in our view."
OLYMPICS
The dollar gained 0.5 percent to 99.57 yen, having
hit a high of 100.10 yen, according to Reuters data. The euro
rose 1.1 percent to 132.02 yen.
The Olympics win for Tokyo could translate into a big boost
for the Japanese economy and a shot in the arm for Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, who is attempting to reflate the economy
after decades of sub-par growth and deflation.
The Tokyo bid committee estimated that hosting the Olympics
would boost the economy by 3 trillion yen ($30 billion) over the
next seven years.. This boosted the Nikkei
, which jumped to a five-week high.
The yen is a safe-haven currency and tends to move in the
opposite direction to riskier assets like stocks. Japanese
stocks were also helped by a sharp upward revision of
second-quarter Japanese economic growth data.
Some analysts said the yen's weakness could be temporary
with investors wary of a possible U.S.-led military strike
against Syria that could lead to fresh safe-haven inflows.
The Australian dollar hit a six-week high at $0.9224,
benefiting from Chinese trade data. China is Australia's biggest
export market. The Aussie last stood at $0.9233,
up 0.6 percent.