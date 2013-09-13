* Talk of Obama choosing Summers for Fed give dollar brief
boost
* Markets focused on next week's Fed meeting
* U.S. retail sales and other data disappoints
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Sept 13 The dollar weakened against
the euro and yen as investors adjusted positions ahead of the
weekend and next week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy setting
meeting.
After last Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm
payrolls data, many traders and analysts expect the central bank
to announce a modest $10 billion reduction to its $85 billion
monthly bond-buying program.
"The market is definitely less concerned about tapering. The
tapering is not being viewed as negatively as it was in the
recent past," said Alvise Marino, currency strategist at Credit
Suisse in New York.
Trading was volatile, however, with disappointing U.S. data
and talk that former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers was about
to be named as the next chairman of the Fed, buffeting the
dollar during the early New York session.
However, as trading volumes dried up going into the weekend,
the greenback lost ground against the euro and yen.
Market strategists say they are expecting anywhere from $10
billion to $15 billion less in U.S. Fed buying of government and
agency debt as it starts the process of paring back the $85
billion in monthly purchases. The quantitative easing program
has served to keep U.S. interest rates low in hopes of spurring
borrowing and investment.
The dollar index was last at 81.451, down 0.04 percent on
the day, but well off the two-week low of 81.356 set on
Thursday.
The euro was up 0.05 percent at $1.3304.
Early trading was influenced by a report in Japanese
business daily Nikkei saying the White House was expected to
announce the Fed chairman decision after the Fed's Sept. 17-18
meeting.
Summers is seen as less dovish than Janet Yellen, the other
leading candidate to replace Ben Bernanke, whose term ends next
January.
Although some traders doubted the report, it did boost the
dollar and U.S. Treasury yields for a time on Friday. The dollar
has since fallen back and U.S. Treasury prices are marginally
higher, sending yields down. The White House said U.S. President
Barack Obama had yet to make a decision on the Fed nomination.
"The dollar will appreciate in the medium term irrespective
of whether it's Summers or Yellen," said Ken Dickson, investment
director of currencies at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh
with $271.2 billion in assets under management. "It's fair to
say the market believe Summers will be more dollar positive."
RETAIL SALES
As the New York session opened, the dollar had struggled
after U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in August in the
latest sign that economic growth slowed in the third quarter.
Retail sales increased 0.2 percent last month as Americans
bought automobiles, furniture, electronics and appliances, the
Commerce Department said on Friday. Analysts had been expecting
a 0.4 percent rise for the month.
A separate report showed consumer sentiment fell in
September. The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment
fell to 76.8 from the final August figure of
82.1..
The reports are some of the last before the Fed meets next
week, when more clarity on its "tapering" plans is expected.
"It's a little piece of data that says maybe we are not
ready to start slowing (asset) purchases and that's bad for the
dollar," said Andrew Dilz, foreign currency trader at Tempus Inc
in Washington of the retail sales report.
The Labor Department reported U.S. producer prices rose in
August as energy costs rebounded, but underlying inflation
remained tame..
The dollar was last down 0.24 percent at 99.30 yen,
off an intraday high of 99.97 yen hit after the Nikkei report.
Earlier, the dollar rose against the yen after the Japanese
government raised its view on the economy for the seventh time
this year because of rising capital expenditure.
"In my view, anything that seems to edge away from deflation
pressures is more negative for the yen," said Mitul Kotecha,
head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in
Hong Kong.
Analysts said although the dollar has recently struggled to
stay above 100 yen, the uptrend was still intact.