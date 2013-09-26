* Dollar slips, wariness over possible U.S. govt shutdown
* Euro hurt by renewed Italian political tensions
* Japan corporate tax-cut hopes lead to yen-selling
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 26 The dollar advanced on
Thursday after weekly jobless claims data showed an improving
U.S. labor market, which could support a wind-down of the
Federal Reserve's bond buying later this year.
The greenback was also helped by the euro's losses amid
political uncertainty in Italy, the euro zone's third largest
economy. But the dollar's gains are expected to be limited as an
ongoing impasse in U.S. budget negotiations could lead to a
possible federal debt default.
"The expectation is that tapering will still occur given the
underlying strength in the U.S. economy. The timing of that
tapering is still in question, but the direction has never been
in doubt," said Lane Newman, director of foreign exchange at ING
Capital Markets in New York.
In early New York trading, the dollar was up 0.2
percent against a basket of currencies at 80.525, but not far
from a 7-month trough of 80.06 hit on Sept. 18.
"Bigger picture, the focus reverts back to the U.S. budget
impasse, which is negative for equities and negative for
investments," Newman said.
Investors were wary of buying the dollar while the U.S.
Congress struggled to avert a government shutdown next week.
Still, many analysts believed this would be resolved, as with
previous budget standoffs.
The dollar has also struggled since the Fed stunned markets
recently by deciding not to scale back its massive stimulus,
which raised the question of whether markets have been too
optimistic on the U.S. economy.
U.S. jobless claims came in much better than expected, with
305,000 in the latest week, a six-year low. The reading gives a
clearer view of the labor market's health after an update in
government computer systems in California and Nevada threw
claims data into disarray earlier this month.
"The dollar...found an overall tailwind in unsurprisingly
solid news on America's job market which keeps a Fed taper on
the table for possible use in late October," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
The euro, meanwhile, fell against the dollar after
center-right deputies in Italy, supporting Silvio Berlusconi,
renewed threats to resign if their leader is expelled from
parliament following a tax fraud conviction.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3503.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.5 percent at
98.95 yen. Large options expiries were reported at 95.0 yen,
99.0 yen and 100.0 yen.
The dollar earlier rose to as high as 99.12 yen on news that
the Japanese government plans to say it will "urgently consider"
cutting the corporate tax rate when it compiles a stimulus
package next week, according to a media report.
A government source told Reuters last week that Japan will
consider cutting corporate taxes and ending a temporary tax hike
earlier than scheduled, to cushion the economy from a scheduled
sales tax increase.
That would add up to more stimulus than previously expected
for the economy, which is negative for the yen, helping push
Japan's benchmark stock index, Nikkei, higher.
"Corporate tax cut helped the Nikkei. Given the Nikkei's
correlation with dollar/yen, this helped the pair this morning,"
said Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.