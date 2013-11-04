* Euro touches lowest since Sept. 18, implied vols rise
* Speculation grows ECB may loosen policy as early as this
week
* Australian dollar rises on stronger retail sales
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Nov 4 The euro edged higher from a
six-week low against the dollar on Monday after data showed
manufacturing in the euro zone accelerated last month, but gains
were limited by speculation the European Central Bank may soon
cut interest rates.
Traders said the euro could stay under pressure before the
ECB's policy meeting on Thursday. Plunging inflation in the
region has led a growing number of banks, including UBS and RBS,
to forecast a cut in the refinancing rate as soon as this week.
"European manufacturing PMIs show marginal improvement but
(the data) doesn't alleviate concerns of a dovish ECB later in
the week," said Scott Smith, market analyst at Cambridge
Mercantile Group.
The euro gained 0.3 percent to $1.3522, after a
survey showed the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose
to 51.3 from September's 51.1, in line with an earlier flash
reading and with the consensus forecast of economists.
Earlier, the euro fell to $1.3441, according to Reuters
data, its lowest level since Sept. 18 and well below a two-year
high of $1.3832 struck on Oct. 25.
The drop in the euro, which shed more than 2 percent last
week, triggered a rush to hedge against further weakness.
One-month euro/dollar implied volatility, a gauge of
how choppy a currency is expected to be, jumped to 7.525
percent.
Manuel Oliveri, FX strategist at Credit Agricole, said the
ECB is unlikely to cut the refinance rate this week, but given
the downside risks to inflation from a stronger currency, ECB
chief Mario Draghi may flag a cut in the deposit rate, which
would be negative for the euro.
A cut in the deposit rate, at which banks park excess cash
with the ECB, to negative territory would make holding the euro
expensive and force investors to sell it. It would also make the
euro a funding currency for carry trades, in which investors
borrow in a cheap currency to buy a higher-yielding one.
The euro's bounce nudged the dollar index down from a
six-week high of 80.930 hit in Asia, the strongest since
mid-September. It last stood at 80.531, down 0.2 percent on the
day.
The dollar had risen in Asia after comments from Dallas
Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher. Speaking at a
conference of business economists in Sydney, Fisher said he was
concerned that corporate credit spreads have narrowed too much
and added that he does not see the Fed's balance sheet rising to
$6 trillion or more.
Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 98.58 yen
.
Data on Monday showed orders for a wide range of U.S.-made
capital goods sank more than previously estimated in September,
a sign companies cut their investment plans sharply as
Washington hurtled to the brink of default. But other data
suggested factory activity accelerated in October.
The Australian dollar edged higher, supported by
stronger-than-expected retail sales. It rose 0.7 percent to
$0.9507, edging away from Friday's three-week low of
$0.9421.