* Euro hits one-month low vs pound, near 4-week low vs yen

* Focus on ECB meeting on Thursday, risk of rate cut

* Sterling gains on strong UK services activity data

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Nov 5 The euro fell against the dollar on Tuesday, hurt by speculation the European Central Bank may signal easier monetary policy or even cut interest rates this week.

The common currency also declined to a near four-week low against the yen and a one-month low against sterling. The pound rallied after stronger-than-expected UK services data.

ECB policymakers meet on Thursday. Falling inflation and forecasts that the euro zone economy will expand slightly more slowly next year than previously expected added to calls for an interest rate cut, possibly as early as this week.

"In the next week or two, we could see continued euro weakness but that's all going to depend on the ECB," said John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Inc in Washington.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3470, having hit a session low of $1.3460, according to Reuters data, and edging back towards a seven-week trough of $1.3441 set on Monday.

Asmara Jamaleh, currency strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan, said she does not expect the ECB to take any action on Thursday but said the euro is likely to stay weak due to divergent euro zone and U.S. economic outlooks.

But she added that the euro's recent fall has been "very large" since the release of inflation data. Further losses would be limited as long as the euro remained above chart support around $1.3425. Over the next few months it could drop below $1.30, she said.

The euro fell 0.8 percent versus sterling to 83.95 pence, its lowest since early October, after a survey showed UK services sector activity expanded at its fastest pace in 16 years last month, highlighting the differing outlooks for the UK and euro zone economies.

Against the dollar, sterling rose 0.5 percent to $1.6046 .

"Investors became increasingly enthusiastic about the prospects for UK growth into next year," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX Strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "The unit may try to make a run at the $1.6100 level as the day progresses."

The euro also fell 0.6 percent to 132.47 yen, having hit its lowest since Oct. 10. It extended losses after dropping below 132.64 yen, its 55-day moving average.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 80.671, below a seven-week high of 80.930 on Monday. Gains were limited after several Federal Reserve officials said on Monday there was no hurry to scale back bond-buying stimulus.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.3 percent to 98.33 yen .

Later in the session, the U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index for October will be released.