* Yellen stays in character, but comments hurt dollar
* ECB may start asset purchases or cut rates further
* Sterling spikes after Bank of England report, UK jobs data
* Yen near 2-month low vs dollar on higher U.S. bond yields
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 13 The dollar dropped in late
trading on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet
Yellen said the U.S. economy was performing "far short" of
potential, suggesting the central bank is in no rush to withdraw
its stimulus.
The remarks were released ahead of the Fed chair nominee's
appearance before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday for a
confirmation hearing. Yellen, in her prepared testimony,
highlighted the U.S. economy's weaknesses, citing the high
jobless rate and low inflation.
Most investors expected Yellen would be dovish and continue
the policies of current Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
"As expected, Yellen did not go out of character," said
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York. "Expectations for a Fed tapering in December have become
overextended and as a result, we will see a weaker dollar over
the next 24 hours."
Following a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for October, market
participants had started to price in a Fed tapering at the
December meeting.
Yellen's stance was consistent with comments from other Fed
officials this week.
In comments that pressured the dollar, Dennis Lockhart, the
Atlanta Fed president, who is seen as a centrist in policy
terms, and Narayana Kocherlakota, the Minneapolis Fed president,
both suggested on Tuesday that the U.S. economy still warrants
aggressive monetary policy action.
The dollar fell to session lows against the euro and yen
after Yellen's statement. The euro rose to the day's
highs at $1.3495 and was last $1.3487, up 0.4 percent.
Against the yen, the greenback fell to session lows
of 99.08 yen. It last changed hands at 99.23 yen, down 0.4
percent.
The euro was resilient, rising even though European Central
Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said the ECB could start
buying assets or cut its deposit rate into negative territory to
trigger a rise in inflation to the central bank's target.
The euro briefly inched lower after the ECB's Praet was
quoted as saying in The Wall Street Journal that "the
balance-sheet capacity of the central bank can also be used (to
fulfil the inflation mandate)," including outright asset
purchases.
Praet also said the ECB still had room to move on interest
rates even after cutting the main rate to a record low of 0.25
percent last week and keeping the deposit rate at zero.
"I am really surprised about the euro's strength despite
Praet's comments and this just goes to show you going into the
holiday season investors are not willing to push the euro
lower," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
In late trading, the dollar index was down 0.5
percent at 80.793.
STERLING RALLIES
Sterling rallied after the Bank of England said there was a
chance British unemployment could fall to 7 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2014. Data published earlier on Wednesday
showed Britain's unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in the
three months to September.
That kept alive speculation the UK central bank might raise
interest rates far earlier than it has flagged so far,
highlighting a divergence between Britain's monetary policy path
and that of both the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.
"The tone struck in the quarterly inflation report was that
of a more optimistic BoE, with Governor (Mark) Carney even
suggesting that it's hard to ignore that the 'glass is half
full,'" said Chris Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.com in
New York.
Sterling was last up 0.8 percent at $1.6025 after earlier
rising to $1.6046, rebounding from Tuesday's two-month low of
$1.5852. It gained after the better-than-expected UK jobs report
and a raised growth forecast from the central bank.
Carney, speaking on Channel 4 television on Wednesday, said
the UK central bank "absolutely" is prepared to raise rates
before 2015 election if needed.