* Fed Chair nominee Yellen leaves stimulus expectations
intact
* Euro falls on weak euro zone 3rd-quarter GDP, French
contraction
* Dollar hits two-month high above 100 yen
* Japan finance minister says must retain FX intervention as
policy tool
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The dollar held gains against
most currencies on Thursday, recovering from losses the previous
day, as Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen provided no
negative surprises, defending the U.S. central bank's stimulus
to spur growth.
That prompted investors to further cash in on their short
positions on the dollar made after Yellen's prepared remarks
were released on Wednesday. Yellen spoke on Thursday at her
confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.
The dollar had already recovered against the euro and yen
prior to Yellen's question-and-answer session, mostly due to
weak euro zone data and prospects of currency intervention from
the Bank of Japan to keep the yen weak.
But market participants said the dollar's prognosis remained
weak given the underlying softness in the U.S. economy that
should prevent the Fed from scaling back its bond purchases, a
scenario which has undermined the greenback.
"There's not a whole lot of positives for the dollar right
now," said Ron Simpson, director of currency research at Action
Economics in Tampa, Florida. "I don't think it's going to fall
out of bed, but I think it's going to be sold into modest
rallies."
Yellen, in her Q&A, made it clear that she would press
forward with the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy until
officials were confident a durable economic recovery was in
place that could sustain job creation.
"She pretty much cemented her dovish credentials," Simpson
said. "Yellen did not surprise anybody and she just proved her
point."
The dollar rose to two-month highs against the yen to 100.14
, getting an initial headstart after Japanese Finance
Minister Taro Aso told a parliamentary committee that Japan must
retain currency intervention as a policy tool and be ready to
take action when markets are excessively volatile.
The low-yielding yen further extended losses after Yellen's
testimony.
The euro, on the other hand, fell against the dollar,
initially pressured by European data showing the euro zone just
emerged from recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.1
percent, dragged down by contraction in France.
In early afternoon trading, the euro was down 0.3
percent at $1.3451 after climbing to a five-day peak of $1.3497
earlier in the global trading day. It retraced some losses from
the session low of $1.3417 as Yellen spoke.
"The growth outlook for the U.S. and euro zone is beginning
to diverge, with the third quarter prints suggesting there is
too little optimism priced in for the U.S. and too much for
Europe," said Camilla Sutton, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank
in Toronto.
"This is an important shift and one that is likely to
support the U.S. dollar," she added.
The euro is likely to stay above a low of $1.3295 touched
after the European Central Bank cut interest rates last week,
unless the central bank opts for more easing measures, said Lena
Komileva, managing director at G+ Economics in London.
"The euro will defy gravity until the ECB builds new
momentum for liquidity easing," she said.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet on Wednesday raised
the prospect of the central bank adopting negative interest
rates or buying assets from banks.
Sterling's downside, meanwhile, was limited after Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney on Wednesday gave an upbeat
assessment of the UK economy, leaving open the possibility UK
interest rates will rise earlier than previously thought.
The pound last traded up 0.2 percent at $1.6060
despite weak UK retail sales data.