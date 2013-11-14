* Fed Chair nominee Yellen leaves stimulus expectations
intact
* Euro falls on weak euro zone 3rd-quarter GDP, French
contraction
* Dollar hits two-month high above 100 yen
* Japan finance minister says must retain FX intervention as
policy tool
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The dollar rose on Thursday,
recovering from losses the previous day, as Federal Reserve
Chair nominee Janet Yellen provided no negative surprises as
expected, defending the U.S. central bank's stimulus to spur
growth.
That prompted investors to cash in even further on short
positions on the dollar made after Yellen's prepared remarks
were released on Wednesday, leading to a rebound in the
greenback. Yellen spoke on Thursday at her confirmation hearing
before the Senate Banking Committee.
The dollar had already recovered against the euro and yen
prior to Yellen's question-and-answer session, mostly due to
weak euro zone data and the prospects of currency intervention
by the Bank of Japan to keep the yen lower.
In her Q&A, Yellen made it clear that she would press
forward with the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy until
officials were confident a durable economic recovery was in
place that could sustain job creation.
The reaction in the FX market to Yellen's comments was
generally muted.
"It looks as if FX investors at least are not completely
convinced that the Fed will be able to follow through on its
dovish inclinations," said Steven Englander, global head of G10
FX strategy at CitiFX in New York.
"We think the U.S. economy needs quantitative easing less
than the euro zone and Japan ... So there is a small case for
the dollar within G3 even if tapering is in the slow lane and a
big case if it turns out that data and asset market conditions
force the Fed to slow the pace of buying."
The dollar rose to two-month highs against the yen at
100.14, after Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told a
parliamentary committee that Japan must retain currency
intervention as a policy tool and be ready to take action when
markets are excessively volatile.
The low-yielding yen further extended losses after Yellen's
testimony. It last traded up 0.8 percent at 99.96 yen.
But for some market participants, the dollar's short-term
prognosis remained weak given the underlying softness in the
U.S. economy that should prevent the Fed from scaling back its
bond purchases for now.
"There's not a whole lot of positives for the dollar right
now," said Ron Simpson, director of currency research at Action
Economics in Tampa, Florida. "I don't think it's going to fall
out of bed, but I think it's going to be sold into modest
rallies."
EURO ZONE DATA
The euro, meanwhile, fell against the dollar. The unit was
earlier pressured by European data showing the euro zone just
emerged from recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.1
percent, dragged down by a contraction in France.
In late afternoon trading, the euro was down 0.2
percent at $1.3462 after climbing to a five-day peak of $1.3497
earlier in the global trading day. It retraced some losses from
the session low of $1.3417 as Yellen spoke.
"The growth outlook for the U.S. and euro zone is beginning
to diverge, with the third-quarter prints suggesting there is
too little optimism priced in for the U.S. and too much for
Europe," said Camilla Sutton, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank
in Toronto.
"This is an important shift and one that is likely to
support the U.S. dollar," she added.
The euro is likely to stay above a low of $1.3295 touched
after the European Central Bank cut interest rates last week,
unless the central bank opts for more easing measures, said Lena
Komileva, managing director at G+ Economics in London.
"The euro will defy gravity until the ECB builds new
momentum for liquidity easing," she said.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet on Wednesday raised
the prospect of the central bank adopting negative interest
rates or buying assets from banks.
Sterling's downside, meanwhile, was limited after Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney on Wednesday gave an upbeat
assessment of the UK economy, leaving open the possibility UK
interest rates will rise earlier than previously thought.
The pound last traded up 0.3 percent at $1.6065
despite weak UK retail sales data.